39.2 F
New York
Wednesday, January 6, 2021
type here...
BusinessCompanies

Sio Gene [NASDAQ: SIOX] Agrees To Sell Its Share In Arvelle Therapeutics To Angelini Pharma

By Kiel Thompson
0
8

Must read

Business

Arthur J. Gallagher [NYSE: AJG] Reports The Purchase Of Ashton Tiffany

Kiel Thompson - 0
Arthur J Gallagher reports that the company has purchased Ashton Tiffany LLC. Ashton tiffany is a Pheonix based services business. The terms of...
Read more
Business

Conversion Labs [NASDAQ: CVLB] Names Bryant Hussey As Cheif Digital Officer

Kiel Thompson - 0
Conversion labs reported that the company has named Bryant Hussey as Chief Digital Officer. Bryant is a digital marketing expert and an industry...
Read more
Business

John Wiley & Sons [NYSE: JW-B] Reports The Purchase Of Hindawi Limited

Kiel Thompson - 0
John Wiley & Sons reported that the company has acquired Hindawi limited for a purchase price of $298 million. Hindawi is an innovator...
Read more
Business

International Paper [NYSE: IP] To Sell Its Ownership Interest In Olmuksan To Mondi Group

Kiel Thompson - 0
International Paper Company reported that the company has inked a contract to sell its 90.38% ownership in Olmuksan International Paper. The company will...
Read more

Sio Gene Therapies [NASDAQ: SIOX] reported that the company has settled upon selling its share in Arvelle therapeutic to Angelini Pharma. Angelini Pharma will purchase Arvelle’s 100% stock for $960 Million in cash. This transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. Furthermore, It is expected to close by the first quarter of 2021.

Sio Gene will receive a direct payment of $11.8 Million. Moreover, it will later receive additional payments of up to $8.2Million as regulatory and sales milestones. The amount can total up to nearly $20M through the share sale and these earnings signify a significant increase in Sio Gene’s first investment in Arvelle.

David Nassif CEO of Sio Gene said ” We applaud Arvelle, Angelini, and their investors. We are also proud of Sio Gene’s Role in the development of Arvelle. We are also happy to get a substantial combination of non-dilutive capital through this sale”

Previous articleCentral Garden & Pet [NASDAQ: CENT]Reported To Purchase Green Garden For $532M
Next articleQuantitech Purchases SEG From Griffon Corporation [NYSE: GFF]

More articles

Business

Arthur J. Gallagher [NYSE: AJG] Reports The Purchase Of Ashton Tiffany

Kiel Thompson - 0
Arthur J Gallagher reports that the company has purchased Ashton Tiffany LLC. Ashton tiffany is a Pheonix based services business. The terms of...
Read more
Business

Conversion Labs [NASDAQ: CVLB] Names Bryant Hussey As Cheif Digital Officer

Kiel Thompson - 0
Conversion labs reported that the company has named Bryant Hussey as Chief Digital Officer. Bryant is a digital marketing expert and an industry...
Read more
Business

John Wiley & Sons [NYSE: JW-B] Reports The Purchase Of Hindawi Limited

Kiel Thompson - 0
John Wiley & Sons reported that the company has acquired Hindawi limited for a purchase price of $298 million. Hindawi is an innovator...
Read more
Business

International Paper [NYSE: IP] To Sell Its Ownership Interest In Olmuksan To Mondi Group

Kiel Thompson - 0
International Paper Company reported that the company has inked a contract to sell its 90.38% ownership in Olmuksan International Paper. The company will...
Read more
Business

Avery Dennison [NYSE: AVY] purchases ACPO for $87.6M

Kiel Thompson - 0
Avery Dennison Corporation reported that the company has purchased ACPO ltd an Ohio based business. The acquisition was of a purchase price...
Read more
Business

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals [NASDAQ: CMPI] Reports transition in Executive Management Teams

Kiel Thompson - 0
Checkmate pharmaceutical reported that the company has named Robert F. Dolski as the new Chief financial officer. Mr. Dolski has over 20...
Read more
Business

Aesthetic Medical [NASDAQ: AIH] Cancels Its Acquisition Contract Of Equity Interest In Hanfei

Kiel Thompson - 0
Aesthetic Medical International reported that the company has ceased its contract with Hanfei Investment management. The contract was to purchase a 51% equity...
Read more
Business

Blue Apron [NYSE: APRN] Appoints Randy J. Greben As New CFO

Kiel Thompson - 0
Blue Apron Holdings reported that the company has appointed Randy J. Greben as the Chief financial officer and treasurer of the company. Furthermore,...
Read more
Business

Urban Edge [NYSE: UE] Purchases Sunrise Mall For $29.7 Million

Kiel Thompson - 0
Urban Edge Properties reported that the company has purchased Sunrise mall from Unibail. The mall is located in Massapequa, New York. The company...
Read more

Latest article

Business

Avery Dennison [NYSE: AVY] purchases ACPO for $87.6M

Kiel Thompson - 0
Avery Dennison Corporation reported that the company has purchased ACPO ltd an Ohio based business. The acquisition was of a purchase price...
Read more
Business

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals [NASDAQ: CMPI] Reports transition in Executive Management Teams

Kiel Thompson - 0
Checkmate pharmaceutical reported that the company has named Robert F. Dolski as the new Chief financial officer. Mr. Dolski has over 20...
Read more
Business

Aesthetic Medical [NASDAQ: AIH] Cancels Its Acquisition Contract Of Equity Interest In Hanfei

Kiel Thompson - 0
Aesthetic Medical International reported that the company has ceased its contract with Hanfei Investment management. The contract was to purchase a 51% equity...
Read more
Business

Blue Apron [NYSE: APRN] Appoints Randy J. Greben As New CFO

Kiel Thompson - 0
Blue Apron Holdings reported that the company has appointed Randy J. Greben as the Chief financial officer and treasurer of the company. Furthermore,...
Read more
Business

Urban Edge [NYSE: UE] Purchases Sunrise Mall For $29.7 Million

Kiel Thompson - 0
Urban Edge Properties reported that the company has purchased Sunrise mall from Unibail. The mall is located in Massapequa, New York. The company...
Read more
Business

Hologic [NASDAQ: HOLX] Reports The Completion of SOMATEX Purchase

Kiel Thompson - 0
Hologic reported that the company has completed the purchase of SOMATEX Medical Technologies. E-Med Solutions formerly owned SOMATEX, and now Hologic purchases it...
Read more
Business

Quantitech Purchases SEG From Griffon Corporation [NYSE: GFF]

Kiel Thompson - 0
QuantiTech LLC reported that the company has purchased System Engineering Group from Griffon Corporation . The terms of this acquisition are not yet public....
Read more
Business

Sio Gene [NASDAQ: SIOX] Agrees To Sell Its Share In Arvelle Therapeutics To Angelini Pharma

Kiel Thompson - 0
Sio Gene Therapies reported that the company has settled upon selling its share in Arvelle therapeutic to Angelini Pharma. Angelini Pharma will purchase...
Read more

© Dwinnex, LLC. All rights reserved.

READ FROM

NAVIGATION

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.