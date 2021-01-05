Arthur J. Gallagher [NYSE: AJG] Reports The Purchase Of Ashton Tiffany

Arthur J Gallagher [NYSE: AJG] reports that the company has purchased Ashton Tiffany LLC. Ashton tiffany is a Pheonix based services business. The terms of this transaction are not yet public.

Ashton is a risk program administrator that serves clients all around Arizona. The group specifies in creating and handling public entity risk pools. Moreover, The company’s employee and founder will operate under the Gallagher risk program administrator unit from their current locations.

J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President, and CEO said “Ashton is a reputable risk program administrator. Gallagher’s experience with controlling risk pools and Ashton’s market acknowledgment when combined positions the company towards growth. Additionally, We are glad to welcome John, Mike, and their associates in the Gallagher family”