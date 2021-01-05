Blue Apron [NYSE: APRN] Appoints Randy J. Greben As New CFO

Blue Apron Holdings [NYSE: APRN] reported that the company has appointed Randy J. Greben as the Chief financial officer and treasurer of the company. Furthermore, He will assume his role as the new CFO from January 6th, 2021. Moreover, Greben has about 20 years of experience in finance and e-commerce operation. He will bring these experiences to his new role.

Additionally, Greben has a history of implementing strategic development and scaling projects. As the new CFO, he will be accountable for the company’s financials and treasury roles. Moreover, He will report to the CEO and President of BlueAPron Linda Findley about these operations and functions.

Randy J. Greben said “Blue Apron has built a strong establishment and gained ground against its development strategy over the previous eighteen months. As a fan of the brand and its goal, I am eager to work with Linda, the whole Blue Apron group, and the Board of Directors to help drive the next period of the organization’s development strategy as it inclines toward product advancement, scale, and marketing investment.”