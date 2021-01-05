Conversion Labs [NASDAQ: CVLB] Names Bryant Hussey As Cheif Digital Officer

Conversion labs [NASDAQ: CVLB] reported that the company has named Bryant Hussey as Chief Digital Officer. Bryant is a digital marketing expert and an industry thought leader. He will aid in the marketing and client detainment efforts of the company. Moreover, he will aid in launching new telemedicine items, enhanced unit economics, and maximize the patient’s lifetime value.

Bryant has more than 20 years of executive experience in e-commerce companies, making business objectives into effective marketing promotions. His specializations are in client retention to maximize a client’s lifetime value and lead generation.

“I’m glad to be a part of conversion labs team with so many available opportunities in direct to consumer telemedicine. To create and execute dm strategies for products has been my passion. I believe that what I have to offer can make a difference in conversion labs” said Bryant Hussey.