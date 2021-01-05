John Wiley & Sons [NYSE: JW-B] Reports The Purchase Of Hindawi Limited

John Wiley & Sons [NYSE: JW-B] reported that the company has acquired Hindawi limited for a purchase price of $298 million. Hindawi is an innovator in open access publishing. This transaction will aid in strengthening the position of the company as a leader in research. Moreover, the acquisition will also add quality scale and growth to Wiley’s OA Publishing program.

OA is a Publishing model that allows people to access, read, and share the Research paper instantly. Hindawi has a huge part in gold open access where articles are available following a publication fee payment.

Brian Napack CEO and president Wiley said “ This transaction aids the company to move at a faster pace to meet the escalating global needs for new knowledge. Moreover, Hindawi is a true innovator in the publishing industry enabling the user with digital publishing. Additionally, These digital and user-friendly publishing processes make the peer-reviewed discoveries out in the world at a faster rate.”