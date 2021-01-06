CyberOptics [NASDAQ: CYBE] receives MX3000 inspection systems orders worth $4.2M

CyberOptics Corporation [NASDAQ: CYBE] reported that the company has received orders worth $4.2Million for its 3D MX3000 system from various sub-contractors. These orders confirm the importance of these memory module inspection systems which are base on 3D MR’s technology. These modules hold significance for memory manufacturers.

As the previous reveals tells the 3D MX3000 gross margin percentage was lower than 2D development. It indicates the 3D framework’s higher substance of material controlling and handling and computerization hardware.

These orders will be positive for profit. However, given the current degree of sales and gross margin, we anticipate that they will lessen the organization’s gross margin rate by one to two points on an annualized premise. Moreover, The company will reveal the operating results of the 4th quarter of 2020 in Feb 2021