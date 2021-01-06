Palantir Technologies [NYSE: PLTR] Inks A Strategic Contract worth $8M With Fujitsu

Palantir technologies [NYSE: PLTR] reported that the company has extended its strategic partnership with Fujitsu. The companies have inked an $8Million one year contract which will make Fujitsu the first supplier of Palantir modules. Fujitsu will deliver Palantir’s Foundry platform module in the Japanese market.

Fujitsu has been using the company foundry platform for itself to improve its hardware supply chain. Furthermore to enhance customer services efforts, and to update its technological framework. Fujitsu also used the Module internally to integrate its systems.

A foundry certification program will complement the delivery of the new module for the Fujitsu DX service business. Moreover, The organization’s current support of clients in their advanced revolution ventures will create Fujitsu’s supply of Foundry modules, just as its experience working with huge businesses and all branches of the Japanese government.