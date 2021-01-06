40.4 F
Silence Therapeutics [NASDAQ: SLN] Names Craig Tooman As CFO

By Kiel Thompson
Business

Silence Therapeutics [NASDAQ: SLN] reported that the company has named Craig Tooman as the CFO and as well as a member of the executive leadership team. Craig has more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry with a successful career.

Mr. Tooman has about 15 years of experience as the Chief Financial Officer of a public company. He formerly worked as a chief financial officer and chief operating officer at Vyome therapeutics.  Before working at Vyome he was the CEO and CFO at Aratana Therapeutics. At Aratana he successfully managed the merger of the company with Elanco.

He also served in key positions at Enzo pharmaceutical, Genzyme corporation, Pharmacia, and Upjohn. Currently, Craig Tooman is serving on the Supervisory Board and Audit committee of CureVac. It is expected that Craig will bring all of this experience to Silence as the new CFO.

