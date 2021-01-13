Marathon Petroleum [NYSE: MPC] Appoints New CFO

Marathon Petroleum Corp. [NYSE: MPC] reported that the company has named Maryann T. Mannen as the CFO and Executive V.P of the company. Maryann has succeeded Donald C Templing as the new CFO. She will assume her role from January 25th

Ms. Maryann holds a BS degree in Accounting and an MBA degree from Rider University. Moreover, She is also a member of the Owens Corning board of directors. Additionally, she also has served as the audit committee chair since 2019.

“Spending nearly 10 years as CFO in the energy and manufacturing sectors, Maryann brings the financial insight and key initiative experience crucial for delivering our business transformation goals,” said President and CEO Michael J. Hennigan.

He further added, “I’m energized for the point of view and business bits of knowledge Maryann will add to our group, as we work along to keep improving our financial and competitive positions.”