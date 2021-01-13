QUALCOMM [NASDAQ: QCOM] Announces To Purchase NUVIA For $1.4Billion

QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ: QCOM] reported that its unit, Qualcomm technologies inked a contract to purchase NUVIA. The company will purchase NUVIA for nearly $1.4B. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. This transaction has a significant impact on the future of Qualcomm in the computer and mobile industry.

NUVIA consists of the best CPU and technology team design along with top industry skills in a high-functioning processor. The addition of NUVIA will further build Qualcomm Snapdragon technologies leadership. Additionally, It will enhance the leadership of the snapdragon platforms and place them as the ideal platform for the potential of connected computing. Moreover, It will deliver step function in the CPU to improve the power and performance efficiency.

It is expected that NUVIA CPU”s will be integrated into a broad range of products in Qualcomm. As the terns of the contract, the founders of NUVIA Gerard Williams III, Manu Gulati, and John Bruno along with the rest of the company’s employees will join Qualcomm