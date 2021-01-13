Trivago [NASDAQ: TRVG] Reported The Purchase Of Weekend.com

Trivago [NASDAQ: TRVG] reported that the company has purchased Weekend.com. Weekend it just started based in Germany, its main aim is to provide stimulating getaway packages to people. Furthermore, This transaction falls in line with Trivago and the weekend’s mission and strategy to bring inspirational comfort to travelers.

The mission of the company aids in turning the intention to travel into exciting getaways. Moreover, Through this acquisition, Trivago will be able to apply its marketing and product skills to weekend.com.

Alex Hefer CEO of Trivago said “Our company focuses on building out new ideas and inspiration to not only provide customers with great accommodations but to help them experience the world. Collaborating with weekend.com was a piece of cake as the company created terrific traveling content. We anticipate working with such a hardworking and talented team”