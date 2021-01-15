43.5 F
New York
Sunday, January 17, 2021
type here...
BusinessCompanies

Shutterstock [NYSE: SSTK] To Extend Its Agreement With EPA

By Kiel Thompson
0
8

Must read

Business

Shutterstock [NYSE: SSTK] To Extend Its Agreement With EPA

Kiel Thompson - 0
Shutterstock reported that the company renewed its exclusive contract with the European Pressphoto Agency. The extended contract is to distribute the visual content...
Read more
Business

Tencent Music [NYSE: TME] To Purchase 100% Equity Interest Of Lazy Audio

Kiel Thompson - 0
Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported that the company has signed a contract to purchase 100 percent shares of Lazy Audio. Lazy audio is...
Read more
Business

Desktop Metal [NYSE: DM] Inks Agreement To Purchase EnvisionTEC

Kiel Thompson - 0
Desktop Metal reported that the company inked a definitive contract to purchase EnvisionTEC. Desktop Metal will purchase EnvisionTEC for a total consideration of...
Read more
Business

Sequential Brands [NASDAQ: SQBG] Partnered With Omega Apparel To Create A New Collection

Kiel Thompson - 0
Sequential Brands Group reported that the company has collaborated with Omega Apparel for its denim business. With this partnership, the company will develop...
Read more

Shutterstock [NYSE: SSTK] reported that the company renewed its exclusive contract with the European Pressphoto Agency. The extended contract is to distribute the visual content collection of Shutterstock to North America Uk and Ireland. Meanwhile, as per the contract, the EPA will preserve the privileges to distribute its Photo and video offering in Germany.

Candice Murray  VP editorial at Shutterstock “ we’re glad to proceed with our exclusive collaboration with EPA. As one of the world’s leading photo agencies transmitting premium worldwide news exposure and captivating video content, EPA’s amazing range is a resource for our foundation, and resounds with Shutterstock clients universally.”

Moreover, Julia R Arévalo EPA CEO said “Our collaboration gave many clients around the globe access to EPA’s extensive content library. The worldwide reach of Shutterstock’s distribution network is matchless. Additionally, We are glad to proceed with this collaboration, driving development, and expanding on our global presence.”

Previous articleTencent Music [NYSE: TME] To Purchase 100% Equity Interest Of Lazy Audio

More articles

Business

Tencent Music [NYSE: TME] To Purchase 100% Equity Interest Of Lazy Audio

Kiel Thompson - 0
Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported that the company has signed a contract to purchase 100 percent shares of Lazy Audio. Lazy audio is...
Read more
Business

Desktop Metal [NYSE: DM] Inks Agreement To Purchase EnvisionTEC

Kiel Thompson - 0
Desktop Metal reported that the company inked a definitive contract to purchase EnvisionTEC. Desktop Metal will purchase EnvisionTEC for a total consideration of...
Read more
Business

Sequential Brands [NASDAQ: SQBG] Partnered With Omega Apparel To Create A New Collection

Kiel Thompson - 0
Sequential Brands Group reported that the company has collaborated with Omega Apparel for its denim business. With this partnership, the company will develop...
Read more
Companies

Marathon Petroleum [NYSE: MPC] Appoints New CFO

Kiel Thompson - 0
Marathon Petroleum Corp. reported that the company has named Maryann T. Mannen as the CFO and Executive V.P of the company. Maryann has...
Read more
Business

QUALCOMM [NASDAQ: QCOM] Announces To Purchase NUVIA For $1.4Billion

Kiel Thompson - 0
QUALCOMM Incorporated reported that its unit, Qualcomm technologies inked a contract to purchase NUVIA.  The company will purchase NUVIA for nearly $1.4B. The...
Read more
Business

Trivago [NASDAQ: TRVG] Reported The Purchase Of Weekend.com

Kiel Thompson - 0
Trivago reported that the company has purchased Weekend.com. Weekend it just started based in Germany, its main aim is to provide stimulating getaway...
Read more
Business

Arthur J. Gallagher [NYSE: AJG] Reports To Purchase 100% of The Bollington Wilson Group

Kiel Thompson - 0
Arthur J. Gallagher reported that the company has inked a contract to buy 100% of the Bollington Wilson group. Bollington is an insurance...
Read more
Business

Grainger [NYSE: GWW] Reports Changes In The Executive Leadership

Kiel Thompson - 0
Grainger reported changes in its Executive leadership. The leading supplier and distributor of MRO products appointed Deidra Merriwether as the Chief Financial officer....
Read more
Business

Viasat [NASDAQ: VSAT] Inks A Contract With SKY To Expand The Distribution Of Satellite Internet

Kiel Thompson - 0
Viasat Inc reported that the company has inked a strategic collaboration with SKY brazil. The collaboration will expand the supply and availability of...
Read more

Latest article

Companies

Marathon Petroleum [NYSE: MPC] Appoints New CFO

Kiel Thompson - 0
Marathon Petroleum Corp. reported that the company has named Maryann T. Mannen as the CFO and Executive V.P of the company. Maryann has...
Read more
Business

QUALCOMM [NASDAQ: QCOM] Announces To Purchase NUVIA For $1.4Billion

Kiel Thompson - 0
QUALCOMM Incorporated reported that its unit, Qualcomm technologies inked a contract to purchase NUVIA.  The company will purchase NUVIA for nearly $1.4B. The...
Read more
Business

Trivago [NASDAQ: TRVG] Reported The Purchase Of Weekend.com

Kiel Thompson - 0
Trivago reported that the company has purchased Weekend.com. Weekend it just started based in Germany, its main aim is to provide stimulating getaway...
Read more
Business

Arthur J. Gallagher [NYSE: AJG] Reports To Purchase 100% of The Bollington Wilson Group

Kiel Thompson - 0
Arthur J. Gallagher reported that the company has inked a contract to buy 100% of the Bollington Wilson group. Bollington is an insurance...
Read more
Business

Grainger [NYSE: GWW] Reports Changes In The Executive Leadership

Kiel Thompson - 0
Grainger reported changes in its Executive leadership. The leading supplier and distributor of MRO products appointed Deidra Merriwether as the Chief Financial officer....
Read more
Business

Viasat [NASDAQ: VSAT] Inks A Contract With SKY To Expand The Distribution Of Satellite Internet

Kiel Thompson - 0
Viasat Inc reported that the company has inked a strategic collaboration with SKY brazil. The collaboration will expand the supply and availability of...
Read more
Business

CyberOptics [NASDAQ: CYBE] receives MX3000 inspection systems orders worth $4.2M

Kiel Thompson - 0
CyberOptics Corporation reported that the company has received orders worth $4.2Million for its 3D MX3000 system from various sub-contractors.  These orders confirm the...
Read more
Business

Thryv Holdings [NASDAQ: THRY] Is In Discussion To Purchase Sensis

Kiel Thompson - 0
Thryv holdings Inc reported that the company is in discussion and intends to buy Sensis Holdings Limited. Sensis is a leader in...
Read more

© Dwinnex, LLC. All rights reserved.

READ FROM

NAVIGATION

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.