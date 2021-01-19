39.6 F
New York
Tuesday, January 19, 2021
type here...
BusinessCompanies

Thermo Fisher Scientific [NYSE: TMO] To Purchase Mesa Biotech For Approx. $450M In Cash

By Kiel Thompson
0
7

Must read

Business

Philips [NYSE: PHG] To Purchase Capsule Technologies For Cash Consideration Of USD 635M

Kiel Thompson - 0
Koninklijke Philip revealed that the company has inked a contract to purchase Capsule technologies. The company will pay a cash price of $636...
Read more
Business

Thermo Fisher Scientific [NYSE: TMO] To Purchase Mesa Biotech For Approx. $450M In Cash

Kiel Thompson - 0
Thermo fisher scientific inc revealed that the company has signed a definitive contract to purchase Mesa Biotech. Thermo will pay a value price...
Read more
Business

Shutterstock [NYSE: SSTK] To Extend Its Agreement With EPA

Kiel Thompson - 0
Shutterstock reported that the company renewed its exclusive contract with the European Pressphoto Agency. The extended contract is to distribute the visual content...
Read more
Business

Tencent Music [NYSE: TME] To Purchase 100% Equity Interest Of Lazy Audio

Kiel Thompson - 0
Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported that the company has signed a contract to purchase 100 percent shares of Lazy Audio. Lazy audio is...
Read more

Thermo fisher scientific inc [NYSE: TMO] revealed that the company has signed a definitive contract to purchase Mesa Biotech. Thermo will pay a value price of nearly $450 Million in cash for this transaction. Upon the completion of certain targets, TMO will pay an additional payment of $100 Million in cash according to the contract.

The molecular diagnostic company mesa has made a testing platform based on PCR, available to detect diseases. The Rapid point of care platform will be able to identify viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A and B, RSV, and Strep A. The California-based company has currently 500 employees and generated $45million in revenue in 2020.

“The biotech’s platform will aid us in enhancing the accessibility of dependable molecular diagnostic at the point of care. Since the pandemic started, TMO has provided quick support to professionals combating covid from the frontlines. Additionally, Mesa’s rapid test addition complements our existing offerings greatly. Moreover, It will further enable us to meet the covid related testing demands of the market ”. Said Mark Stevenson EVP and COO of TMO

Previous articleShutterstock [NYSE: SSTK] To Extend Its Agreement With EPA
Next articlePhilips [NYSE: PHG] To Purchase Capsule Technologies For Cash Consideration Of USD 635M

More articles

Business

Philips [NYSE: PHG] To Purchase Capsule Technologies For Cash Consideration Of USD 635M

Kiel Thompson - 0
Koninklijke Philip revealed that the company has inked a contract to purchase Capsule technologies. The company will pay a cash price of $636...
Read more
Business

Shutterstock [NYSE: SSTK] To Extend Its Agreement With EPA

Kiel Thompson - 0
Shutterstock reported that the company renewed its exclusive contract with the European Pressphoto Agency. The extended contract is to distribute the visual content...
Read more
Business

Tencent Music [NYSE: TME] To Purchase 100% Equity Interest Of Lazy Audio

Kiel Thompson - 0
Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported that the company has signed a contract to purchase 100 percent shares of Lazy Audio. Lazy audio is...
Read more
Business

Desktop Metal [NYSE: DM] Inks Agreement To Purchase EnvisionTEC

Kiel Thompson - 0
Desktop Metal reported that the company inked a definitive contract to purchase EnvisionTEC. Desktop Metal will purchase EnvisionTEC for a total consideration of...
Read more
Business

Sequential Brands [NASDAQ: SQBG] Partnered With Omega Apparel To Create A New Collection

Kiel Thompson - 0
Sequential Brands Group reported that the company has collaborated with Omega Apparel for its denim business. With this partnership, the company will develop...
Read more
Companies

Marathon Petroleum [NYSE: MPC] Appoints New CFO

Kiel Thompson - 0
Marathon Petroleum Corp. reported that the company has named Maryann T. Mannen as the CFO and Executive V.P of the company. Maryann has...
Read more
Business

QUALCOMM [NASDAQ: QCOM] Announces To Purchase NUVIA For $1.4Billion

Kiel Thompson - 0
QUALCOMM Incorporated reported that its unit, Qualcomm technologies inked a contract to purchase NUVIA.  The company will purchase NUVIA for nearly $1.4B. The...
Read more
Business

Trivago [NASDAQ: TRVG] Reported The Purchase Of Weekend.com

Kiel Thompson - 0
Trivago reported that the company has purchased Weekend.com. Weekend it just started based in Germany, its main aim is to provide stimulating getaway...
Read more
Business

Arthur J. Gallagher [NYSE: AJG] Reports To Purchase 100% of The Bollington Wilson Group

Kiel Thompson - 0
Arthur J. Gallagher reported that the company has inked a contract to buy 100% of the Bollington Wilson group. Bollington is an insurance...
Read more

Latest article

Business

Desktop Metal [NYSE: DM] Inks Agreement To Purchase EnvisionTEC

Kiel Thompson - 0
Desktop Metal reported that the company inked a definitive contract to purchase EnvisionTEC. Desktop Metal will purchase EnvisionTEC for a total consideration of...
Read more
Business

Sequential Brands [NASDAQ: SQBG] Partnered With Omega Apparel To Create A New Collection

Kiel Thompson - 0
Sequential Brands Group reported that the company has collaborated with Omega Apparel for its denim business. With this partnership, the company will develop...
Read more
Companies

Marathon Petroleum [NYSE: MPC] Appoints New CFO

Kiel Thompson - 0
Marathon Petroleum Corp. reported that the company has named Maryann T. Mannen as the CFO and Executive V.P of the company. Maryann has...
Read more
Business

QUALCOMM [NASDAQ: QCOM] Announces To Purchase NUVIA For $1.4Billion

Kiel Thompson - 0
QUALCOMM Incorporated reported that its unit, Qualcomm technologies inked a contract to purchase NUVIA.  The company will purchase NUVIA for nearly $1.4B. The...
Read more
Business

Trivago [NASDAQ: TRVG] Reported The Purchase Of Weekend.com

Kiel Thompson - 0
Trivago reported that the company has purchased Weekend.com. Weekend it just started based in Germany, its main aim is to provide stimulating getaway...
Read more
Business

Arthur J. Gallagher [NYSE: AJG] Reports To Purchase 100% of The Bollington Wilson Group

Kiel Thompson - 0
Arthur J. Gallagher reported that the company has inked a contract to buy 100% of the Bollington Wilson group. Bollington is an insurance...
Read more
Business

Grainger [NYSE: GWW] Reports Changes In The Executive Leadership

Kiel Thompson - 0
Grainger reported changes in its Executive leadership. The leading supplier and distributor of MRO products appointed Deidra Merriwether as the Chief Financial officer....
Read more
Business

Viasat [NASDAQ: VSAT] Inks A Contract With SKY To Expand The Distribution Of Satellite Internet

Kiel Thompson - 0
Viasat Inc reported that the company has inked a strategic collaboration with SKY brazil. The collaboration will expand the supply and availability of...
Read more

© Dwinnex, LLC. All rights reserved.

READ FROM

NAVIGATION

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.