Colliers International [NASDAQ: CIGI] Announces Executive Leadership Changes For Australian Business

By Kiel Thompson
Colliers International [NASDAQ: CIGI]  reported that the company has named Malcom Tyson as the new Chief Executive Officer. He is appointed as the CEO so that he can bring his previous experience to the role and aid in accelerating the growth of the company.

Since 2005, Malcom was a senior member at colliers Australian and New Zealand executive leadership team. As a member of the executive leadership team, he held numerous executive and leadership roles. He will be succeeding the former Ceo, John Kenny.

John Kenny the former CEO said “ Malcom is a recognized, efficient and trustworthy leader. In this role, he will bring his more than 30 years of real estate and business experience. His market knowledge and strong relationship with investors, corporations, and clients make him the perfect choice to continue driving colliers to a successful future”.

Malcom said “ the organization has an incredible culture and a strategy leading to success. We are grateful for the devotion of our people and customers. Moreover, we will continue to cooperate to build business solutions that surpass expectations”.

