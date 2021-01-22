Conformis [NASDAQ: CFMS] Entered A Non-Exclusive agreement with SITES Medical

Conformis Inc [NASDAQ: CFMS] revealed that the company inked a development and supply contract with sites medical. Both of the companies will work together to embed OsteoSync TI technology of SITES Medical into future cementless knee replacement products by Conformis.

The Osteosync Ti technology is a highly permeable titanium bone ingrowth material. Moreover, Its design is to meet the needs of health stakeholders. Greg Stalcup CEO and president of SITES Medical states “ We are glad to be collaborating with Conformis. Furthermore, We look forward to combining our respective technologies to deliver cost-effective and high-performance products to the market.”

John SLamin SVP Confromis said, “ We’re glad to sign this contract. Additionally we anticipate working with SITES Medical and applying their technology to our future cementless knee replacement product”.