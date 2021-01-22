Korn Ferry [NYSE: KFY] Announces Expansion Of Its Footprint In Russian Market

Korn Fery [NYSE: KFY] revealed that the company is expanding its footprint in Russia. Moreover, it is adding a high expertise team of executive search and organizational consulting professionals. The addition of the new team will instantly expand the company’s capabilities and expertise depths. Moreover, this addition will also boost the company’s skills to influence the customers in the area.

Yaroslav Glazunov, Margarita Koshman, and Anton Storozhenko will join the firm as senior client partners they will help the company in expanding its footprint and skill in Russia. These new colleagues will partner with Neda Songin-Vatoline to form a strong platform for future expansion and development in the region.

Sonamara Jeffreys and Pascal Gibert, Co-Presidents, EMEA, Korn Ferry states “ The Russian market is essential for our company. We are excited to expand our footprint with the addition of high profile consulting teams. Moreover, This addition will bring deep understanding and experience & leadership skills that will influence our clients in the area.