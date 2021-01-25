Vericel Corp [NASDAQ: VCEL] Names Joe Mara As The New CFO

Vericel Corporation [NASDAQ: VCEL] revealed that the company has named Joe Mara as the CFO of the company. He has over more than 20 years of experience in financial strategic and operational roles. Moreover, he has over 14 years of experience in the biotechnology industry. He will bring his experience to the new role to drive growth and strong financial result for the company.

Nick Colengo President and CEO of Vericel said “ Joe is a proven leader with a successful track record in strategic and operational roles. I am glad that he is joining the executive team at Vericel at this time. We anticipate that his extensive experience will aid in driving strong growth and financial result for the company in the upcoming year”.

“ I am glad to join the Vericel family given its current position in the market of cell therapy. I anticipate working with the talented team at Vericel to continue to provide the product to the patients. Additionally continue to implement growth strategies and accelerate value for shareholders” said Joe Mara