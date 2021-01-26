33.2 F
Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Synchrony [NYSE: SYF] Announced To Purchase Allegro Credit

By Kiel Thompson
Synchrony Financials [NYSE: SYF] revealed that the company entered into a definitive contract to Purchase Allegro Credit. Allegro Credit’s customer base and merchant network will unite with synchrony’s health and wellness financing platform CareCredit. This transaction accelerates Synchrony’s development and growth and advances its expansion strategy.

Allegro offers a variety of loan options as its primary product offering with flexible payback plans. This acquisition will enhance Synchrony’s industry-leading digital innovation. It will also accelerate the expanding choice at the point of sale for merchants customers and providers.

Beto Casellas CEO of CareCredit said“ Allegro has gained recognition because of invention and quality in its service. Its healthcare financing aid people in living healthier lives with payment proposals that make it convenient for the consumer to obtain the treatment they need. both the companies complement each other and with this transaction Synchrony’s CareCredit scale will be increased and so will the skills.” Beto Casellas CEO of CareCredit

