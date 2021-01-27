Humanigen [NASDAQ: HGEN] Announces Expansion Of Manufacturing Agreement With Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma

Humanigen Inc [NASDAQ: HGEN] revealed that the company has extended the manufacturing agreement with Ajinomoto BioPharma to support the fill-finish of Lenzilumab. The Lenzilumab is the phase 3 treatment option for Covid19 which is currently in development.

Ajinomoto will provide drug product aseptic fill-finish service to Humanigen at its San Diego facility. By doing so the company will simplify the supply chain efforts for Humanigen to support continuing clinical trials efforts. Meanwhile, Humangien is keenly registering patients in the United States and Brazil for a phase 3 study. Moreover, the company is preparing applications for Covid 19 EUA for Lenzilumab.

Cameron Durrant CEO of Humanigen said “ We are glad to join forces with Ajinomoto BioPharma to support the fil finish of Lenzilumab. Moreover, The collaboration will enable us to use Ajinomoto’s drug product aseptic fill-finish facility to provide the timely supply of Lenzilumab. We are nearly at end of the clinical study of phase 3 and ready for Emergency Use Authorization applications.”