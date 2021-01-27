29.4 F
New York
Thursday, January 28, 2021
type here...
Companies

Nova Lifestyle [NASDAQ: NVFY] Announces The Inauguration Of HealthLine Membership In The Malaysian Market

By Kiel Thompson
0
6

Must read

Companies

Nova Lifestyle [NASDAQ: NVFY] Announces The Inauguration Of HealthLine Membership In The Malaysian Market

Kiel Thompson - 0
Nova lifestyle revealed that the company is planning to inaugurate a HealthLine platform based on membership in Malaysia. The company recently launched an...
Read more
Business

JPMorgan [NYSE: JPM] Announced To Initiate A Digital Retail Bank In The United Kingdom

Kiel Thompson - 0
JPMorgan Chase revealed that the company will launch a new digital retail bank in the United Kingdom offering the customer of the region...
Read more
Business

Humanigen [NASDAQ: HGEN] Announces Expansion Of Manufacturing Agreement With Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma

Kiel Thompson - 0
Humanigen Inc revealed that the company has extended the manufacturing agreement with  Ajinomoto BioPharma to support the fill-finish of Lenzilumab. The Lenzilumab is...
Read more
Business

Synchrony [NYSE: SYF] Announced To Purchase Allegro Credit

Kiel Thompson - 0
Synchrony Financials revealed that the company entered into a definitive contract to Purchase Allegro Credit. Allegro Credit's customer base and merchant network will...
Read more

Nova lifestyle [ NASDAQ: NVFY] revealed that the company is planning to inaugurate a HealthLine platform based on membership in Malaysia. The company recently launched an online platform to distribute health line products made by 3H Korea. This new platform will focus on Malaysian customers with new product offerings.

Moreover, the company is currently in the process of creating a reward program. With this program, customer experience will enhance furthermore the members of both Nova HealthLine platform will receive a reward

“ We at Nova believe that HealthLine memberships and rewards give an added benefit to customers who are health conscious. Additionally, we believe strongly that these membership and reward establishment and enhancement of our product offerings will prove beneficial for our partners, customers, company and investors”. Tawny Lam CEO president and chairperson of Nova Lifestyle.

Previous articleJPMorgan [NYSE: JPM] Announced To Initiate A Digital Retail Bank In The United Kingdom

More articles

Business

Humanigen [NASDAQ: HGEN] Announces Expansion Of Manufacturing Agreement With Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma

Kiel Thompson - 0
Humanigen Inc revealed that the company has extended the manufacturing agreement with  Ajinomoto BioPharma to support the fill-finish of Lenzilumab. The Lenzilumab is...
Read more
Business

Synchrony [NYSE: SYF] Announced To Purchase Allegro Credit

Kiel Thompson - 0
Synchrony Financials revealed that the company entered into a definitive contract to Purchase Allegro Credit. Allegro Credit's customer base and merchant network will...
Read more
Companies

Vericel Corp [NASDAQ: VCEL] Names Joe Mara As The New CFO

Kiel Thompson - 0
Vericel Corporation revealed that the company has named Joe Mara as the CFO of the company. He has over more than 20 years...
Read more
Business

A Paychex [NASDAQ: PAYX] Subsidiary Announces Strategic Collaboration With Zoho Books

Kiel Thompson - 0
SurePayroll, a subsidiary of Paychex company revealed that the company has formed a collaboration with Zoho books. SurePAyroll is a provider of small...
Read more
Business

MGP Ingredients [NASDAQ: MGPI] Announced To Acquire Luxco and Its Affiliate Companies

Kiel Thompson - 0
MGP Ingredients  revealed a definitive contract to purchase Luxco, Inc and its affiliated companies. Luxco is an alcohol beverage company with more than 60...
Read more
Business

Conformis [NASDAQ: CFMS] Entered A Non-Exclusive agreement with SITES Medical

Kiel Thompson - 0
Conformis Inc revealed that the company inked a development and supply contract with sites medical. Both of the companies will work together to...
Read more
Companies

Colliers International [NASDAQ: CIGI] Announces Executive Leadership Changes For Australian Business

Kiel Thompson - 0
Colliers International  reported that the company has named Malcom Tyson as the new Chief Executive Officer. He is appointed as the CEO so...
Read more
Companies

Korn Ferry [NYSE: KFY] Announces Expansion Of Its Footprint In Russian Market

Kiel Thompson - 0
Korn Fery revealed that the company is expanding its footprint in Russia. Moreover, it is adding a high expertise team of executive search...
Read more
Business

Haemonetics [NYSE: HAE] To Purchase Cardiva For An Upfront Payment Of $475M

Kiel Thompson - 0
Haemonetics Corporation revealed that the company has inked a definitive contract to purchase Cardiva Medical Inc. Under the contract, Haemontics will pay an...
Read more

Latest article

Companies

Vericel Corp [NASDAQ: VCEL] Names Joe Mara As The New CFO

Kiel Thompson - 0
Vericel Corporation revealed that the company has named Joe Mara as the CFO of the company. He has over more than 20 years...
Read more
Business

A Paychex [NASDAQ: PAYX] Subsidiary Announces Strategic Collaboration With Zoho Books

Kiel Thompson - 0
SurePayroll, a subsidiary of Paychex company revealed that the company has formed a collaboration with Zoho books. SurePAyroll is a provider of small...
Read more
Business

MGP Ingredients [NASDAQ: MGPI] Announced To Acquire Luxco and Its Affiliate Companies

Kiel Thompson - 0
MGP Ingredients  revealed a definitive contract to purchase Luxco, Inc and its affiliated companies. Luxco is an alcohol beverage company with more than 60...
Read more
Business

Conformis [NASDAQ: CFMS] Entered A Non-Exclusive agreement with SITES Medical

Kiel Thompson - 0
Conformis Inc revealed that the company inked a development and supply contract with sites medical. Both of the companies will work together to...
Read more
Companies

Colliers International [NASDAQ: CIGI] Announces Executive Leadership Changes For Australian Business

Kiel Thompson - 0
Colliers International  reported that the company has named Malcom Tyson as the new Chief Executive Officer. He is appointed as the CEO so...
Read more
Companies

Korn Ferry [NYSE: KFY] Announces Expansion Of Its Footprint In Russian Market

Kiel Thompson - 0
Korn Fery revealed that the company is expanding its footprint in Russia. Moreover, it is adding a high expertise team of executive search...
Read more
Business

Haemonetics [NYSE: HAE] To Purchase Cardiva For An Upfront Payment Of $475M

Kiel Thompson - 0
Haemonetics Corporation revealed that the company has inked a definitive contract to purchase Cardiva Medical Inc. Under the contract, Haemontics will pay an...
Read more
Business

Philips [NYSE: PHG] To Purchase Capsule Technologies For Cash Consideration Of USD 635M

Kiel Thompson - 0
Koninklijke Philip revealed that the company has inked a contract to purchase Capsule technologies. The company will pay a cash price of $636...
Read more

© Dwinnex, LLC. All rights reserved.

READ FROM

NAVIGATION

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.