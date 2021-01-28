Workday [NASDAQ: WDAY] Inked An Agreement To Purchase Peakon

Workday Inc [NASDAQ: WDAY] revealed that the company entered into a definitive contract to acquire Peakon ApS. Workday will pay in all-cash consideration for this acquisition. The transaction will aid workday in providing a continuous listening platform to organizations.

The platform will include visibility of employee experience, attitude, emotions, and productivity all in real-time. This will help to increase employee commitment and enhance overall organizational performance. The listening platform wi also facilitate ongoing feedback and access customized prescriptive suggestions for action.

This combination will combine the technology with comprehensive insight to distribute information and survey to the right person at the right time. This will help the customers in discovering and responding to employee sentiments. Furthermore, The customers will have better insights which will aid them to adapt their plans more confidently to encourage a comprehensive workplace culture.