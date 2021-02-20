Catalent [NYSE: CTLT] Announces To Present At 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Catalent [NYSE: CTLT] revealed that the members of the company’s executive team will present at the SVB Leerink tenth Annual Global Healthcare Conference. Catalent is a leading provider of integrated technological and developmental services to launch biologics, pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Moreover, The executives of the company will present at the conference on Thursday, 25th February. Furthermore, The conference will take place virtually. The conference brings together private and institutional investors with the senior management of the companies. Additionally, The conference will feature Over a hundred private and public held companies.

The following some of the sectors from which the companies will present at the conference. The sectors include biotechnology, healthcare information technology, medical technology, and life sciences