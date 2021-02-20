Cubic [NYSE: CUB] Announces Collaboration With Alea

Cubic [NYSE: CUB] reported that its Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) subsidiary entered into a contract with Alea. Moreover, The companies inked the contract for the joint improvement of public wellbeing and strategic broadband solutions.

Furthermore, Solutions created under the collaboration will use the third generation partnership project(3GPP). The specifications for the solution will be the Standardization body MCPTT for mission-critical communications (MCC) over LTE.

Cubic’s radio gateway solutions, including the Vocality RoIP and DTECH M3-SE-MFGW, are viable with a wide scope of dispatch and PTT mobile application vendors. The expansion of Alea MCPTT stretches out this help to incorporate MCPTT-viable vendors. It will aid in furnishing clients with the certainty that their gateway solution is consistent with global principles for MCC

Mike Barthlow, VP, and GM of MCC, CMPS said. “Support for MCPTT is a key item achievement for Cubic’s radio gateway items. The collaboration further empowers us to give standard-based critical communication solutions to our first responder, catastrophe aid, and defense clients,”

“Alea is eager to help the selection of standard-based MCS by the public wellbeing community,” said Giuseppe Merlino, Alea CEO. “Moreover, the new collaboration affirms the quality of our solution. Additionally, it is a foundation of pride for our organization.”