Huntington Ingalls [NYSE: HII] Granted A $2.9B Contract For RCOH Of The Aircraft Carrier Stennis

By Kiel Thompson
Huntington Ingalls Industries [NYSE: HII] revealed that the company’s Newport News Shipbuilding subsidiary has been granted a $2.9 billion agreement for the refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) of the atomic-powered aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74).

“We are glad to receive this agreement to execute this broad development and designing Project,” said Todd West. Todd is the Newport News’ VP, an in-services plane carrier program.

He further added “Our groups have gone through three years getting ready and making arrangements for each progression of the project along the way. Moreover, we look ahead proceeding with our work with our suppliers and Navy (NVYAF) accomplices fully expecting the ships’ landing in Newport News.”

The RCOH addresses 35% of all support and modernization in a plane carrier’s 50-year service life. Stennis’ RCOH will incorporate the refueling of the boat’s reactors. Moreover, it will incorporate modernization work to more than 2,300 compartments, many tanks, and frameworks. Additionally, the propulsion plant, to the flight deck, launches, battle frameworks, and the island will receive significant updates.

In 1993 Stennis was first used and conveyed to the Navy in 1995. The boat is the seventh Nimitz-class transporter to go through this significant life-cycle achievement. Nearly about 4,000 Newport News workers will support the execution exertion, which will proceed through late 2025.

