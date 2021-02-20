Newell [NASDAQ: NWL] Announces That CFO Chris Will Present At Truist Consumer Symposium

Newell Brand Inc [NASDAQ: NWL] revealed that the company’s CFO will take part in a fireside chat at the Truist Consumer Symposium. Moreover, The conference will take place virtually. Newell is the global manufacturer and distributor of commercial and consumer products. Some of the brands in the company’s portfolio are Dymo, EXPO, Mapa, FoodSaver, and SPontex.

Chris Peterson the Chief Financial Officer and the President of the business operation will present on the chat on Wednesday, February 24th. Moreover, The company will Webcast the chat live. It will also be available n the company website.