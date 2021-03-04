Chipotle [NYSE: CMG] Collaborates With e.l.f [NYSE: ELF] To Launch Limited-Edition Makeup Collection

Chipotle [NYSE: CMG] and e.l.f. beauty [NYSE: ELF] is collaborating on March 10 to dispatch the limited edition e.l.f. x Chipotle collection. e.l.f’s devotion to cruelty-free and vegan items joins with Chipotle’s central goal to develop a superior world through capably raised food to rouse the cosmetics assortment.

Kory Marchisotto, CMO, e.l.f states “There is nothing prettier and tastier than the blend of burritos and cosmetics. We have respected and admired Chipotle for a long time. Adidtionally, we are excited to meet up to do things that neither one of us has done previously. We share a similar spirit and are both dedicated to carrying the best ingredients to our customers at remarkable costs.”

“We’re continually searching for prospects to lead culture and make legitimate associations with Gen-Z close by brands that share comparative qualities,” said Tressie Lieberman, VP, DM and Off-Premise, Chipotle. “Following our first initiation with e.l.f., which sold out in under four minutes the previous spring. We’ve taken our partnership to another phase with excellent products commending our genuine ingredients in absolutely unforeseen manners.”

The limited-edition will feature a Chipotle Eyeshadow Pallet that is worth $16. Make It Hot lipgloss that is worth $8. An Extra Guac Face Sponge Set worth $10 and An Eyes Chips Face Makeup Bag worth $18. The collection will be accessible only on both the companies original websites and NTWRK a virtual shopping platform.