32.6 F
New York
Saturday, March 6, 2021
type here...
Companies

Jabil Healthcare [NYSE: JBL] Announces Strategic Partnership With E3D

By Kiel Thompson
0
9

Must read

Business

Fathom [NASDAQ: FTHM] Announces Purchase Of Real Estate Brokerage Business Of Red Barn

Kiel Thompson - 0
Fathom Holdings Inc. revealed that the company has purchased the residential real estate brokerage business of Red Barn Real Estate. Additionally, The Real...
Read more
Business

Neilsen [NYSE: NLSN] Reports Completion Of The Divestiture Of Global Connect Business

Kiel Thompson - 0
Nielsen Holdings plc revealed that the company has finished the recently reported sale of NielsenIQ to associates of Advent International, in collaboration with...
Read more
Business

Chipotle [NYSE: CMG] Collaborates With e.l.f [NYSE: ELF] To Launch Limited-Edition Makeup Collection

Kiel Thompson - 0
Chipotle and e.l.f. beauty is collaborating on March 10 to dispatch the limited edition e.l.f. x Chipotle collection. e.l.f's devotion to cruelty-free...
Read more
Companies

Jabil Healthcare [NYSE: JBL] Announces Strategic Partnership With E3D

Kiel Thompson - 0
Jabil Healthcare, a subsidiary of Jabil Inc. , revealed that the company has inked a partnership contract with E3D.  It is a worldwide drug...
Read more

Jabil Healthcare, a subsidiary of Jabil Inc. [NYSE: JBL], revealed that the company has inked a partnership contract with E3D.  It is a worldwide drug delivery device company and a member of the Elcam Medical Group. Moreover, The contract gives Jabil admittance to E3D’s reusable mechanical auto-injector. Under the conditions of this contract, Jabil has acquired selective rights to build up an auto-injector. It can build a high-volume reusable auto-injector and associated variations

The contract empowers Jabil Healthcare to additionally create associated auto-injectors for a scope of dosing volumes and patient-driven advantages, eventually making a platform of gadgets. Jabil Healthcare applies its skills to help clients through the design, development, and production of devices. These are some of the most intricate and inventive drug delivery gadgets on the lookout.

“Our partnership with E3D improves Jabil’s advancement of drug solutions. It moves us into the eventual future of associated, computerized gadgets that are more natural, affordable, and supportable. Moreover, This is an energizing development of our relationship with E3D. Additionally, It will profit our market offering and medical care clients.” Says James O’Gorman, VP, PDS, Jabil Healthcare

Tsachi Shaked, GM of E3D “As an innovator in the medical services field, Jabil Healthcare is the ideal accomplice for us. Additionally, it is perfect for a drug delivery market that requires elevated levels of capability and scale in manufacturing. Our integral ability in electronics, production, and information analysis is the kind of joint effort that should help accelerate advances and appropriation of digital wellbeing innovations.”

Previous articleXpresSpa Group [NASDAQ: XSPA] Inked An Agreement With The Port Of Seattle For A Covid-19 Testing Facility
Next articleChipotle [NYSE: CMG] Collaborates With e.l.f [NYSE: ELF] To Launch Limited-Edition Makeup Collection

More articles

Business

Fathom [NASDAQ: FTHM] Announces Purchase Of Real Estate Brokerage Business Of Red Barn

Kiel Thompson - 0
Fathom Holdings Inc. revealed that the company has purchased the residential real estate brokerage business of Red Barn Real Estate. Additionally, The Real...
Read more
Business

Neilsen [NYSE: NLSN] Reports Completion Of The Divestiture Of Global Connect Business

Kiel Thompson - 0
Nielsen Holdings plc revealed that the company has finished the recently reported sale of NielsenIQ to associates of Advent International, in collaboration with...
Read more
Business

Chipotle [NYSE: CMG] Collaborates With e.l.f [NYSE: ELF] To Launch Limited-Edition Makeup Collection

Kiel Thompson - 0
Chipotle and e.l.f. beauty is collaborating on March 10 to dispatch the limited edition e.l.f. x Chipotle collection. e.l.f's devotion to cruelty-free...
Read more
Business

XpresSpa Group [NASDAQ: XSPA] Inked An Agreement With The Port Of Seattle For A Covid-19 Testing Facility

Kiel Thompson - 0
XpresSpa Group, Inc. a wellbeing and health organization, reported that it has entered into an agreement with the Port of Seattle. The contract...
Read more
Companies

Zepp Health [NYSE: ZEPP] Announces Expanded Collaboration With Rouumtech

Kiel Thompson - 0
Zepp Health Corp. revealed that the company has expanded its collaboration with Rouumtech Co Ltd.  The contract initially expanded to reach to private label...
Read more
Companies

Netflix [NASDAQ: NFLX] Rolls Out Fast Laughs Featuring Comedy Bits

Kiel Thompson - 0
Netflix, In revealed through its newsroom the addition of a new feature on its mobile app. The Fast laugh is the new feature...
Read more
Business

AT&T [NYSE: T] Enters Into A Contract To Divest Its Government Solution Business

Kiel Thompson - 0
AT&T announced that the company inked an agreement to divest its Government Solution Business (GSI). Tyto Athene will purchase the government solution including...
Read more
Companies

Sino-Global [NASDAQ: SINO] Announces The Execution Of Purchase Agreement Of 2783 Digital Currency Operating Server

Kiel Thompson - 0
Sino-Global Shipping America reported that the company is going to process the execution of the purchase agreement. The company purchased 2783 digital currency...
Read more
Business

Commercial Vehicle Group [NASDAQ: CVGI] To Collaborate With Xos Inc

Kiel Thompson - 0
Commercial Vehicle Group revealed that the company entered into a collaboration with Xos, Inc. Furthermore, Xos is a leading commercial electric vehicle manufacturer....
Read more

Latest article

Business

XpresSpa Group [NASDAQ: XSPA] Inked An Agreement With The Port Of Seattle For A Covid-19 Testing Facility

Kiel Thompson - 0
XpresSpa Group, Inc. a wellbeing and health organization, reported that it has entered into an agreement with the Port of Seattle. The contract...
Read more
Companies

Zepp Health [NYSE: ZEPP] Announces Expanded Collaboration With Rouumtech

Kiel Thompson - 0
Zepp Health Corp. revealed that the company has expanded its collaboration with Rouumtech Co Ltd.  The contract initially expanded to reach to private label...
Read more
Companies

Netflix [NASDAQ: NFLX] Rolls Out Fast Laughs Featuring Comedy Bits

Kiel Thompson - 0
Netflix, In revealed through its newsroom the addition of a new feature on its mobile app. The Fast laugh is the new feature...
Read more
Business

AT&T [NYSE: T] Enters Into A Contract To Divest Its Government Solution Business

Kiel Thompson - 0
AT&T announced that the company inked an agreement to divest its Government Solution Business (GSI). Tyto Athene will purchase the government solution including...
Read more
Companies

Sino-Global [NASDAQ: SINO] Announces The Execution Of Purchase Agreement Of 2783 Digital Currency Operating Server

Kiel Thompson - 0
Sino-Global Shipping America reported that the company is going to process the execution of the purchase agreement. The company purchased 2783 digital currency...
Read more
Business

Commercial Vehicle Group [NASDAQ: CVGI] To Collaborate With Xos Inc

Kiel Thompson - 0
Commercial Vehicle Group revealed that the company entered into a collaboration with Xos, Inc. Furthermore, Xos is a leading commercial electric vehicle manufacturer....
Read more
Companies

Upland Software [NASDAQ: UPLD] Announces The Acquisition Of BlueVenn

Kiel Thompson - 0
Upland Software, Inc. revealed that the company has purchased BlueVenn. It is a cloud-based client data platform(CDP). With BlueVenn, Upland clients can now...
Read more
Business

Columbus McKinnon [NASDAQ: CMCO] Inks An Agreement To Purchase Dorner

Kiel Thompson - 0
Columbus McKinnon Corporation today reported that the Company has executed an authoritative consent to secure Dorner Manufacturing Corporation. Dorer is an automation solution...
Read more

© Dwinnex, LLC. All rights reserved.

READ FROM

NAVIGATION

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.