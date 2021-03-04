32.6 F
BusinessCompanies

XpresSpa Group [NASDAQ: XSPA] Inked An Agreement With The Port Of Seattle For A Covid-19 Testing Facility

By Kiel Thompson
XpresSpa Group, Inc. [NASDAQ:XSPA] a wellbeing and health organization, reported that it has entered into an agreement with the Port of Seattle. The contract is to launch an XpresCheck, a COVID-19 testing service at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). This is the Company’s first analysis resource on the West Coast. Moreover, by mid of March, the company expects it to be completely functioning.

XpresCheck will develop a pop office pre-security in Baggage Claim close to Carousel 9. It will have 8 distinct testing rooms with an expected ability to direct more than five hundred examinations each day. Coronavirus testing alternatives will consist of the Rapid Molecular COVID-19 Test and the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test.

Doug Satzman, XpresSpa CEO, states “We are keen to initiate XpresCheck at SEA Airport.  It denotes our first COVID-19 testing office on the West Coast. Also, we are glad to be a trustworthy accomplice of Hawaiian Airlines and the state of Hawaii as numerous non-stop flights to Hawaii originate at SEA. This assists with making pre-travel testing open and consistent for travelers taking a hotly anticipated Hawaii trip.”

He further states, “Growing the XpresCheck brand empowers us to give convenient, dependable COVID-19 testing and related clinical benefits across a more noteworthy amount of air terminals. additionally, it reinforces our drawn-out objective of turning into the top label in the Travel Health and Wellness class.”

