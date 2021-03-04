Zepp Health [NYSE: ZEPP] Announces Expanded Collaboration With Rouumtech

Zepp Health Corp. [NYSE: ZEPP] revealed that the company has expanded its collaboration with Rouumtech Co Ltd. The contract initially expanded to reach to private label a customized Europa portable X-ray system along with the enterprise full line of X-ray imaging items in China.

This progression expands on the relationship that the companies revealed in August 2020. Zepp Health will assist Rouumtech with getting China market clearance by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). The organizations will keep on working cooperatively in engineering. For example, utilizing Zepp Health’s AI skills for product development, and additional worldwide market prospects.

Mike Yeung CEO Zepp Health“ The main mission of our company is to connect health and technology. The company is starting to utilize medical imaging technologies such as the ones by Rouumtech, that are disturbing the areas, applications, and expenses of clinical imaging.”

“We are glad to collaborate with Zepp Health to bring our firm, convenient X-ray system to the Chinese market. We’re eager to see the heading that Zepp Health is taking to enter the clinical imaging industry. Additionally, we feel honor in becoming an accomplice .” Jung Ho Park Chief executive Officer Rouumtech