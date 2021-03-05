Fathom [NASDAQ: FTHM] Announces Purchase Of Real Estate Brokerage Business Of Red Barn

Fathom Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: FTHM] revealed that the company has purchased the residential real estate brokerage business of Red Barn Real Estate. Additionally, The Real estate is located in Woodstock, Georgia.

Moreover, Red Barn is a developing brokerage with roughly 230 specialists. The company offers full-assistance residential real estate services for purchasers and merchants all through the Atlanta metro locale. Atlanta metro region is a dynamic and developing private housing market with numerous homes sold and average home costs rising.

“The acquisition of Red Barn Real Estate is an ideal supplement to our current business in the Atlanta district. Red Barn specialists will have full access to our exclusive cloud-based programming, intelliAgent. Additionally, We trust that this will give us a competitive edge. Increasing our representative base is a vital concentration for Fathom. We are eager to invite Red Barn’s representatives to our Fathom family. “ said Fathom CEO Joshua Harley

He further states “We’re also glad to serve close by Red Barn’s administration group. It shares our value of worker initiative as we construct critical mass in existing neighborhood advertises and venture into new business sectors.”

Scott Martineau, President of Red Barn, said, “I share our group’s energy and eagerness in turning out to be a part of a developing national enterprise. Fathom is changing the direction of the real estate industry, not only to assist specialists, however for buyers and sellers also.”