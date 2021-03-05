Neilsen [NYSE: NLSN] Reports Completion Of The Divestiture Of Global Connect Business

Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE: NLSN] revealed that the company has finished the recently reported sale of NielsenIQ to associates of Advent International, in collaboration with James Peck. NielsenIQ is Nielsen’s previous Global Connect business.

David Kenny, Nielsen CEO states “We are grateful to the whole NielsenIQ group for their priceless devotion and offerings throughout the years. Moreover, We anticipate proceeding with a strong working relationship with them. This is a transitional time for Nielsen. Additionally, We have realigned and restructured our items, our business stage, and our working model. It places Nielsen to more likely convey the solutions our customers need in the quickly changing worldwide media environment.

He further states ” We are presently completely line up around three fundamental solutions. These alignments are Audience Measurement, Audience Outcomes, and Gracenote Content Services. The intention is to drive development by utilizing a solitary media platform across a worldwide digital first impression.”