Lucira [NASDAQ: LHDX] COVID-19 Test Kit Reactive to 99.9% of COVID-19 Strains

Lucira Health, Inc. [NASDAQ: LHDX] shares skyrocketed more than 18% during the pre-market trading session of Friday after the firm disclosed that its all-in-one COVID-19 test Kit has shown positive reactions towards the identification of COVID-19 strains. The kit has shown 99.9% positive results.

The firm now will be able to recognize the “double mutant” variant of COVID-19 with its molecular test kit. Earlier, on March 24, 2021, the “double mutant” variant was first discovered in India. Additionally, the other mutant was by Stanford Clinical Virology Lab scientists discovered in California on March 25, 2021.

Furthermore, the firm disclosed that it has identified that the test kit has been responsive to more than 99.9% of viral sequences, which are nearly 30,000 letters long. It’s a complex job, but truly crucial since users depend on the LHDX test for accurate results.

About LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit

The LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit Test Kit fits into the palm of a hand. It isolates genetic material from the virus and strengthens it comparable to PCR lab tests. Each Lucira test kit includes everything that is required to conduct one COVID-19 test.

Furthermore, the easy-to-use ‘swab, stir and detect’ test platform of LHDX shown that 100% of users successfully carried out the test in fewer than about two minutes of hands-on time in easy-to-use testing.