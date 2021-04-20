36.6 F
ICON [NASDAQ: ICLR] Secures Multiple Categories in 2021 CRO Leadership Awards

By Rimsha Khan
ICON Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: ICLR] has disclosed that it has won multiple categories in the annual CRO Leadership Awards. This is another greatest achievement for the firm as it has secured the award in the CRO Leadership Awards for the fifth consecutive award.

ICON has secured multiple categories earlier in 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2015. These awards are verification of ICON’s top-achieving scientific professionals and operational specialists. These award winners have demonstrated themselves to be the top service provider in each category.

Shares of ICON Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: ICLR] plunged 0.41% as it lost -0.83 during the trading session of Monday. The firm has recorded the price of $203.64. Looking at its liquidity, it has current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. ICON Public Limited market capitalization reached $10.79 billion at the time of writing.

Winning Categories

ICON has got the 2021 CRO Leadership Awards in five of the overall six categories. The six categories further divided into three groups Big Pharma, Small Pharma, and Overall. In two categories, ICON achieved awards in both the Big Pharma and Overall groups.

The six winning categories include Capabilities (Big Pharma), Compatibility (Overall, Big Pharma), Expertise (Big Pharma), Reliability (Big Pharma), and Quality (Overall, Big Pharma). The study’s partners were selected from pharma and biopharma firms of all sizes and were selected for decision-making authority compared to serving with contract research companies.

