Thursday, April 22, 2021
InfuSystem Announces Acquisition of OB Healthcare Corporation

By Rimsha Khan
Companies

InfuSystem Announces Acquisition of OB Healthcare Corporation

Rimsha Khan
InfuSystem Holdings Inc. [NYSE American: INFU] disclosed Wednesday that it has bought OB Healthcare Corporation. As per the acquisition agreement, the firm has purchased the operating assets of OB Healthcare Corporation. The firm has not revealed the details of the deal.

Acqusition Benefits

This acquisition is beneficial for InfuSystem as the OB Healthcare operating assets further improve and increases the Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME) platform of INFU. Furthermore, it will also balance the buying of FilAMed by INFU, which was revealed in February 2021.

Through this acquisition, both the firms will join forces and build an effective business relationship. The acquisition will dramatically enhance InfuSystem’s inclinations in biomedical services and strengthens its business happenings in the critical care market.

Additionally, this buying decision also indicates another important milestone in growing its addressable markets for its highly scalable operating platforms. The firm is also intending to flawlessly combine with constant customer service after the addition of a competent team of OB Healthcare.

About OB Healthcare Corporation

OB Healthcare Corporation has gained recognition as a private firm that concentrates on-site repair, preventative preservation, and physical device inventory administration to hospitals and healthcare systems around the state. 

