Trevena [NASDAQ: TRVN] Soar on Selection of TRV027in Global COVID-19 Trial

Shares of Trevena, Inc. [NASDAQ: TRVN] skyrocketed more than 5 percent during the pre-market trading session of Wednesday. The strong performance of the firm indicated the positive reaction of its investors after it disclosed the positive news regarding TRV027.

Trevena disclosed that TRV027 has been chosen for addition in a worldwide, multi-site, adaptive, Phase II-Phase III study in COVID-19 sufferers. The study has been carried out and financed as part of REMAP-CAP. The main objective of the study is to assess cure with the ability to decrease mortality, ICU admission, and morbidity in critically sick sufferers with COVID-19.

Details of REMAP-CAP COVID-19 ACE2 RAS Modulation Domain

The study has introduced as “REMAP-CAP COVID-19 ACE2 RAS Modulation Domain”. Moreover, TRV027 is developed on Nobel Prize-winning technology. This is the greatest accomplishment of the firm. It will allow the firm to bring a new cure for the sufferers living with COVID-19 infection.

Earlier, it has been revealed that Imperial College London has been examined as an evidence-based study. Moreover, the recent findings of the Data Monitoring and Safety Committee (DMSC) also encourage the use of TRV027.

DMSC discovered that there were no safety concerns related to TRV027. Imperial College London contemplates covering its research in the near future. Furthermore, it is also encouraging the development of TRV027 into the REMAP-CAP COVID-19 RAS domain study.