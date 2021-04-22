Palantir [NYSE: PLTR] Recognized as a Crown Commercial Service supplier

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] has gained recognition as a supplier on the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) Back Office Software (BOS) RM6194 Framework. This award has demonstrated the expanded grant and appearance in the UK of PLTR. This award also shows the versatile uses its software has for its state clients.

Furthermore, the BOS Framework adds to the list of CCS and UK regulation frameworks that can already be utilized to buy SaaS products of Palantir. PLTR has provided assistance to NHS to increase its ability to tackle the effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Additionally, it has been revealed that all of the software as a service (SaaS) products of PLTR, plus Palantir Foundry’s Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) suite, are accessible via the BOS Framework to enhance back-office functions.

The products of PLTR have gained recognition to reinforce data-driven operational decision-making within and across organizations. These products also enable both professional and non-professional users to utilize complex data environments to make knowledgeable decisions.

The BOS Framework has gained a reputation as a sophisticated CCS framework that offers a new way to corporations that are exploring ways to purchase license support and software subscriptions from software vendors for back-office vendors.

Additionally, this framework is accessible to all central state offices and all other public sector bodies, including local officials, health, police, fire and rescue, education, and devolved authorities.