36.6 F
New York
Thursday, April 22, 2021
type here...
Business

Palantir [NYSE: PLTR] Recognized as a Crown Commercial Service supplier

By Rimsha Khan
0
13

Must read

Business

Palantir [NYSE: PLTR] Recognized as a Crown Commercial Service supplier

Rimsha Khan - 0
Palantir Technologies Inc. has gained recognition as a supplier on the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) Back Office Software (BOS) RM6194 Framework. This award...
Read more
Business

Trevena [NASDAQ: TRVN] Soar on Selection of TRV027in Global COVID-19 Trial

Rimsha Khan - 0
Shares of Trevena, Inc. skyrocketed more than 5 percent during the pre-market trading session of Wednesday. The strong performance of the firm indicated...
Read more
Companies

InfuSystem Announces Acquisition of OB Healthcare Corporation

Rimsha Khan - 0
InfuSystem Holdings Inc. disclosed Wednesday that it has bought OB Healthcare Corporation. As per the acquisition agreement, the firm has purchased the operating...
Read more
Business

IAA [NYSE: IAA] Announces Expansion of Delivery Services in the UK

Rimsha Khan - 0
IAA, Inc. disclosed that its UK-based business unit has decided to expand its vehicle delivery services for its buyers. This expansion decision has...
Read more

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] has gained recognition as a supplier on the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) Back Office Software (BOS) RM6194 Framework. This award has demonstrated the expanded grant and appearance in the UK of PLTR. This award also shows the versatile uses its software has for its state clients.

Furthermore, the BOS Framework adds to the list of CCS and UK regulation frameworks that can already be utilized to buy SaaS products of Palantir. PLTR has provided assistance to NHS to increase its ability to tackle the effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Additionally, it has been revealed that all of the software as a service (SaaS) products of PLTR, plus Palantir Foundry’s Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) suite, are accessible via the BOS Framework to enhance back-office functions. 

The products of PLTR have gained recognition to reinforce data-driven operational decision-making within and across organizations. These products also enable both professional and non-professional users to utilize complex data environments to make knowledgeable decisions.

The BOS Framework has gained a reputation as a sophisticated CCS framework that offers a new way to corporations that are exploring ways to purchase license support and software subscriptions from software vendors for back-office vendors.

Additionally, this framework is accessible to all central state offices and all other public sector bodies, including local officials, health, police, fire and rescue, education, and devolved authorities.

Previous articleTrevena [NASDAQ: TRVN] Soar on Selection of TRV027in Global COVID-19 Trial

More articles

Business

Trevena [NASDAQ: TRVN] Soar on Selection of TRV027in Global COVID-19 Trial

Rimsha Khan - 0
Shares of Trevena, Inc. skyrocketed more than 5 percent during the pre-market trading session of Wednesday. The strong performance of the firm indicated...
Read more
Business

IAA [NYSE: IAA] Announces Expansion of Delivery Services in the UK

Rimsha Khan - 0
IAA, Inc. disclosed that its UK-based business unit has decided to expand its vehicle delivery services for its buyers. This expansion decision has...
Read more
Business

ICON [NASDAQ: ICLR] Secures Multiple Categories in 2021 CRO Leadership Awards

Rimsha Khan - 0
ICON Public Limited Company has disclosed that it has won multiple categories in the annual CRO Leadership Awards. This is another greatest achievement...
Read more
Business

Equinox Announces Sale of Pilar Gold Mine

Rimsha Khan - 0
Equinox Gold Corp. revealed Monday that it has decided to sell its Pilar Gold Mine in Brazil to Pilar Gold Inc. The firm...
Read more
Business

OpGen [NASDAQ: OPGN] Announces Strategic Collaboration New York State Department of Health

Rimsha Khan - 0
OpGen, Inc. revealed that it has entered into a strategic collaboration deal with the New York State Department of Health. The focus of...
Read more
Business

Why Mer Telemanagement [NASDAQ: MTSL] Skyrocketed on Friday?

Rimsha Khan - 0
Shares of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd skyrocketed during the trading session of Friday. The strong performance of the firm has indicated the positive...
Read more
Business

Largo Resources Gets Approval for Listing on Nasdaq Stock Exchange

Rimsha Khan - 0
Largo Resources disclosed that it has finally obtained authorization from Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. As per the approval, the firm will now eligible to...
Read more
Business

Aurora Mobile [NASDAQ: JG] Inks Agreement with Wanda Film

Rimsha Khan - 0
Aurora Mobile Limited disclosed Thursday that it has inked an agreement with Wanda Film Holding Co Ltd. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has...
Read more
Business

Brady [NYSE: BRC] Commence Tender Offer to Buy Nordic ID Oyj

Rimsha Khan - 0
Brady Corporation has inked an agreement with Nordic ID for its acquisition. The firm has commenced the tender offering to buy all the...
Read more

Latest article

Business

ICON [NASDAQ: ICLR] Secures Multiple Categories in 2021 CRO Leadership Awards

Rimsha Khan - 0
ICON Public Limited Company has disclosed that it has won multiple categories in the annual CRO Leadership Awards. This is another greatest achievement...
Read more
Business

Equinox Announces Sale of Pilar Gold Mine

Rimsha Khan - 0
Equinox Gold Corp. revealed Monday that it has decided to sell its Pilar Gold Mine in Brazil to Pilar Gold Inc. The firm...
Read more
Business

OpGen [NASDAQ: OPGN] Announces Strategic Collaboration New York State Department of Health

Rimsha Khan - 0
OpGen, Inc. revealed that it has entered into a strategic collaboration deal with the New York State Department of Health. The focus of...
Read more
Business

Why Mer Telemanagement [NASDAQ: MTSL] Skyrocketed on Friday?

Rimsha Khan - 0
Shares of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd skyrocketed during the trading session of Friday. The strong performance of the firm has indicated the positive...
Read more
Business

Largo Resources Gets Approval for Listing on Nasdaq Stock Exchange

Rimsha Khan - 0
Largo Resources disclosed that it has finally obtained authorization from Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. As per the approval, the firm will now eligible to...
Read more
Business

Aurora Mobile [NASDAQ: JG] Inks Agreement with Wanda Film

Rimsha Khan - 0
Aurora Mobile Limited disclosed Thursday that it has inked an agreement with Wanda Film Holding Co Ltd. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has...
Read more
Business

Brady [NYSE: BRC] Commence Tender Offer to Buy Nordic ID Oyj

Rimsha Khan - 0
Brady Corporation has inked an agreement with Nordic ID for its acquisition. The firm has commenced the tender offering to buy all the...
Read more
Business

Cinedigm [NASDAQ: CIDM] Achieve Record Subscription and Ad-Supported User Growth Milestones

Rimsha Khan - 0
Shares of Cinedigm Corp. skyrocketed 19.30% after the firm reported the update about the subscription. The firm has achieved the best ever achievement...
Read more

© Dwinnex, LLC. All rights reserved.

READ FROM

NAVIGATION

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.