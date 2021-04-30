59.9 F
New York
Saturday, May 1, 2021
type here...
Business

Clene [NASDAQ: CLNN] Gets Two Patent Notice of Allowances

By Rimsha Khan
0
9

Must read

Business

Lockheed [NYSE: LMT] Present F-35 Best and Final Offer to Finnish Government

Rimsha Khan - 0
Lockheed Martin Corporation disclosed that it has presented F-35 best and final offer (BAFO) on April 29, 2021, to the Finnish government. It...
Read more
Business

Clene [NASDAQ: CLNN] Gets Two Patent Notice of Allowances

Rimsha Khan - 0
Clene Inc. disclosed that Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has provided Notices of Allowance for two significant patent applications. Clene...
Read more
Companies

Pfizer-BioNTech Plans to Expand Conditional Marketing Authorization of COMIRNATY

Rimsha Khan - 0
Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE disclosed that it has decided to submit a change to the Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) in the...
Read more
Companies

Pfizer [NYSE: PFE] Announces Acquisition of Amplyx Pharmaceuticals

Rimsha Khan - 0
Pfizer Inc. has declared the acquisition of Amplyx Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday. Amplyx has gained recognition as a private firm that has pledged to...
Read more

Clene Inc. [NASDAQ: CLNN] disclosed that Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has provided Notices of Allowance for two significant patent applications. Clene Nanomedicine is the subsidiary of CNN. Additionally, the notices include device and process entitled for its platform technology and sophisticated stage clean-surfaced nanocrystal therapeutic candidates.

The first allowed application named “Continuous Methods for Treating Liquids and Manufacturing Certain Constituents in Liquids, Apparatuses, and Nanoparticles and Nanoparticle/Liquid Solution(s) Resulting Therefrom”. It includes a vast range of device privileges related to electrochemical technology platforms for CLNN for making solutions and suspensions.

Furthermore, it has been disclosed that both patents, once granted, will continue to offer important intellectual property protection for CNM-Au8. CNM-Au8 is the top drug candidate of Clene. CNM-Au8 is now being assessed across seven clinical studies for the cure of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), multiple sclerosis (MS), and Parkinson’s disease.

Additionally, the global patent portfolio in the new field of clean-surfaced nanocrystal therapeutics of Clene now covers over 130 patents. These patents are granted and allowed. Moreover, it has been disclosed that nearly 30 more applications are still waiting.

Additionally, the granted patents include state of matter claims for suspensions and solutions, as well as processes for making the materials, devices for overseeing the unique electro-crystal chemistry processes, and methods of using the novel materials.

Previous articlePfizer-BioNTech Plans to Expand Conditional Marketing Authorization of COMIRNATY
Next articleLockheed [NYSE: LMT] Present F-35 Best and Final Offer to Finnish Government

More articles

Business

Lockheed [NYSE: LMT] Present F-35 Best and Final Offer to Finnish Government

Rimsha Khan - 0
Lockheed Martin Corporation disclosed that it has presented F-35 best and final offer (BAFO) on April 29, 2021, to the Finnish government. It...
Read more
Business

Lithia Motors [NYSE: LAD] Announces Acquisition of Honda Dealerships

Rimsha Khan - 0
Lithia Motors, Inc. revealed Tuesday that it has bought one of the largest Honda dealerships. The firm announced the acquisition of Planet Honda...
Read more
Business

OLB Group [NASDAQ: OLB] Decides to Offer AI-Based Analytics to Small-and Medium-Sized Merchants

Rimsha Khan - 0
The OLB Group, Inc. declared Tuesday that it has decided to offer AI and ML analytics through its ShopFast dashboard to merchants. The...
Read more
Business

Camping World [NYSE: CWH] to Start Accepting Cryptocurrencies as Payment

Rimsha Khan - 0
Camping World Holdings Inc, declared Monday that it has decided to accept the cryptocurrencies as payment. CWH to commence accepting cryptocurrencies for RV...
Read more
Business

Carlyle Group [NASDAQ: CG] Announces Acquisition of Unchained Labs

Rimsha Khan - 0
The Carlyle Group disclosed that it has decided to purchase Unchained Labs for $435 million. Unchained Labs has gained recognition as the fast-growing...
Read more
Business

Esports [NASDAQ: EBET] Announces Gogawi Now Accepting More Than 30 Cryptocurrencies

Rimsha Khan - 0
Shares of Esport Technologies, Inc. surged 5.51% at $23.74 during the pre-market trading session of Thursday. The firm revealed that its Wagering Website...
Read more
Business

Palantir [NYSE: PLTR] Recognized as a Crown Commercial Service supplier

Rimsha Khan - 0
Palantir Technologies Inc. has gained recognition as a supplier on the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) Back Office Software (BOS) RM6194 Framework. This award...
Read more
Business

Trevena [NASDAQ: TRVN] Soar on Selection of TRV027in Global COVID-19 Trial

Rimsha Khan - 0
Shares of Trevena, Inc. skyrocketed more than 5 percent during the pre-market trading session of Wednesday. The strong performance of the firm indicated...
Read more
Business

IAA [NYSE: IAA] Announces Expansion of Delivery Services in the UK

Rimsha Khan - 0
IAA, Inc. disclosed that its UK-based business unit has decided to expand its vehicle delivery services for its buyers. This expansion decision has...
Read more

Latest article

Business

Lithia Motors [NYSE: LAD] Announces Acquisition of Honda Dealerships

Rimsha Khan - 0
Lithia Motors, Inc. revealed Tuesday that it has bought one of the largest Honda dealerships. The firm announced the acquisition of Planet Honda...
Read more
Business

OLB Group [NASDAQ: OLB] Decides to Offer AI-Based Analytics to Small-and Medium-Sized Merchants

Rimsha Khan - 0
The OLB Group, Inc. declared Tuesday that it has decided to offer AI and ML analytics through its ShopFast dashboard to merchants. The...
Read more
Business

Camping World [NYSE: CWH] to Start Accepting Cryptocurrencies as Payment

Rimsha Khan - 0
Camping World Holdings Inc, declared Monday that it has decided to accept the cryptocurrencies as payment. CWH to commence accepting cryptocurrencies for RV...
Read more
Business

Carlyle Group [NASDAQ: CG] Announces Acquisition of Unchained Labs

Rimsha Khan - 0
The Carlyle Group disclosed that it has decided to purchase Unchained Labs for $435 million. Unchained Labs has gained recognition as the fast-growing...
Read more
Featured

Press Release: PIDE Reform Agenda for Growth Launched

Rimsha Khan - 0
The PIDE Reform Agenda for Accelerated and Sustained growth was launched today at the Planning Commission of Pakistan. Minister of Planning Development and Special...
Read more
Business

Esports [NASDAQ: EBET] Announces Gogawi Now Accepting More Than 30 Cryptocurrencies

Rimsha Khan - 0
Shares of Esport Technologies, Inc. surged 5.51% at $23.74 during the pre-market trading session of Thursday. The firm revealed that its Wagering Website...
Read more
Business

Palantir [NYSE: PLTR] Recognized as a Crown Commercial Service supplier

Rimsha Khan - 0
Palantir Technologies Inc. has gained recognition as a supplier on the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) Back Office Software (BOS) RM6194 Framework. This award...
Read more
Business

Trevena [NASDAQ: TRVN] Soar on Selection of TRV027in Global COVID-19 Trial

Rimsha Khan - 0
Shares of Trevena, Inc. skyrocketed more than 5 percent during the pre-market trading session of Wednesday. The strong performance of the firm indicated...
Read more

© Dwinnex, LLC. All rights reserved.

READ FROM

NAVIGATION

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.