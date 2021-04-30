Clene [NASDAQ: CLNN] Gets Two Patent Notice of Allowances

Clene Inc. [NASDAQ: CLNN] disclosed that Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has provided Notices of Allowance for two significant patent applications. Clene Nanomedicine is the subsidiary of CNN. Additionally, the notices include device and process entitled for its platform technology and sophisticated stage clean-surfaced nanocrystal therapeutic candidates.

The first allowed application named “Continuous Methods for Treating Liquids and Manufacturing Certain Constituents in Liquids, Apparatuses, and Nanoparticles and Nanoparticle/Liquid Solution(s) Resulting Therefrom”. It includes a vast range of device privileges related to electrochemical technology platforms for CLNN for making solutions and suspensions.

Furthermore, it has been disclosed that both patents, once granted, will continue to offer important intellectual property protection for CNM-Au8. CNM-Au8 is the top drug candidate of Clene. CNM-Au8 is now being assessed across seven clinical studies for the cure of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), multiple sclerosis (MS), and Parkinson’s disease.

Additionally, the global patent portfolio in the new field of clean-surfaced nanocrystal therapeutics of Clene now covers over 130 patents. These patents are granted and allowed. Moreover, it has been disclosed that nearly 30 more applications are still waiting.

Additionally, the granted patents include state of matter claims for suspensions and solutions, as well as processes for making the materials, devices for overseeing the unique electro-crystal chemistry processes, and methods of using the novel materials.