59.9 F
New York
Saturday, May 1, 2021
type here...
Companies

Pfizer-BioNTech Plans to Expand Conditional Marketing Authorization of COMIRNATY

By Rimsha Khan
0
5

Must read

Business

Lockheed [NYSE: LMT] Present F-35 Best and Final Offer to Finnish Government

Rimsha Khan - 0
Lockheed Martin Corporation disclosed that it has presented F-35 best and final offer (BAFO) on April 29, 2021, to the Finnish government. It...
Read more
Business

Clene [NASDAQ: CLNN] Gets Two Patent Notice of Allowances

Rimsha Khan - 0
Clene Inc. disclosed that Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has provided Notices of Allowance for two significant patent applications. Clene...
Read more
Companies

Pfizer-BioNTech Plans to Expand Conditional Marketing Authorization of COMIRNATY

Rimsha Khan - 0
Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE disclosed that it has decided to submit a change to the Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) in the...
Read more
Companies

Pfizer [NYSE: PFE] Announces Acquisition of Amplyx Pharmaceuticals

Rimsha Khan - 0
Pfizer Inc. has declared the acquisition of Amplyx Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday. Amplyx has gained recognition as a private firm that has pledged to...
Read more

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] and BioNTech SE [NASDAQ: BNTX] disclosed that it has decided to submit a change to the Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) in the EU to the EMA for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine COMIRNATY (BNT162b2) to ask for a delay of the suggestion for use in adolescents 12 to 15 years of age.

It has been disclosed that if the modified version of CMA will be authorized by EMA then it will be valid in all the 27 member states of the EU. Furthermore, the firms have already filed a related application to the U.S. FDA for the EUA. Moreover, it is planning to ask for further changes with other regulatory agencies around the world.

Additionally, it has been uncovered by the firms that their submission is dependent on the pivotal Phase III clinical study. The Phase III study has registered 2,260 applicants aged 12 to 15 years. Earlier on March 31, 2021, the firms have revealed the results of the study. The outcome of the study indicated the 100% potency in volunteers with or without before SARS-CoV-2 infection and vigorous antibody responses.

Furthermore, the volunteers have also easily tolerated the vaccine. The firm has decided to monitor the volunteers for safety for an extra two years after their second dose. The Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine is based on BioNTech patented mRNA technology. It was established by both BioNTech and Pfizer. Moreover, BioNTech is the possessor of MA in the EU. It also holds emergency use authorizations or equivalent in the UK, Canada, and the US.

Previous articlePfizer [NYSE: PFE] Announces Acquisition of Amplyx Pharmaceuticals
Next articleClene [NASDAQ: CLNN] Gets Two Patent Notice of Allowances

More articles

Companies

Pfizer [NYSE: PFE] Announces Acquisition of Amplyx Pharmaceuticals

Rimsha Khan - 0
Pfizer Inc. has declared the acquisition of Amplyx Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday. Amplyx has gained recognition as a private firm that has pledged to...
Read more
Companies

InfuSystem Announces Acquisition of OB Healthcare Corporation

Rimsha Khan - 0
InfuSystem Holdings Inc. disclosed Wednesday that it has bought OB Healthcare Corporation. As per the acquisition agreement, the firm has purchased the operating...
Read more
Companies

Total [NYSE: TOT] Join Forces with Siemens Energy to Reduce LNG Related Emissions

Rimsha Khan - 0
Total SE has joined forces with Siemens Energy to explore the solution for the reduction of CO2 emissions. The firms have inked a...
Read more
Business

Kaixin [NASDAQ: KXIN] Signs Cooperation Agreement with Jingdong

Rimsha Khan - 0
Kaixin Auto Holdings declared Monday that it has inked a deal with Jingdong Century Trade Limited. The agreement is the collaboration agreement between...
Read more
Companies

Pintec [NASAQ: PT] Announces Acquisition of Jishengtai

Rimsha Khan - 0
Pintec Technology Holdings Limited revealed Monday that it has acquired the Shenzhen Jishengtai Technology Co. Ltd (JST). Both the firms have inked the...
Read more
Companies

Johnson Control [NYSE: JCI] Buys Silent-Aire

Rimsha Khan - 0
Johnson Controls International Plc disclosed Friday that it has bought Silent-Aire. The deal has valued Silent-Aire at up to $870 million. It also...
Read more
Companies

Teva [NYSE: TEVA] Gets EU Authorization for Seffalair and BroPair Spiromax

Rimsha Khan - 0
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited disclosed that it has got EU Marketing Authorization for Seffalair Spiromax and its duplicate BroPair Spiromax. This is the...
Read more
Companies

Ceragon [NASDAQ: CRNT] Chosen by TIM Brazil to Take Part in TIP 5G OpenRAN Trials

Rimsha Khan - 0
Ceragon Networks Ltd. disclosed that TIM Brazil has chosen the firm to take part in TIP OpenRAN Trials. After the selection, CRNT will...
Read more
Companies

Qell Acquisition [NASDAQ: QELL] Signs Merger Agreement with Lilium GmbH

Rimsha Khan - 0
Qell Acquisition Corp. and German air shuttle startup Lilium GmbH disclosed Tuesday that they both inked a merger agreement. The value of the...
Read more

Latest article

Business

Lithia Motors [NYSE: LAD] Announces Acquisition of Honda Dealerships

Rimsha Khan - 0
Lithia Motors, Inc. revealed Tuesday that it has bought one of the largest Honda dealerships. The firm announced the acquisition of Planet Honda...
Read more
Business

OLB Group [NASDAQ: OLB] Decides to Offer AI-Based Analytics to Small-and Medium-Sized Merchants

Rimsha Khan - 0
The OLB Group, Inc. declared Tuesday that it has decided to offer AI and ML analytics through its ShopFast dashboard to merchants. The...
Read more
Business

Camping World [NYSE: CWH] to Start Accepting Cryptocurrencies as Payment

Rimsha Khan - 0
Camping World Holdings Inc, declared Monday that it has decided to accept the cryptocurrencies as payment. CWH to commence accepting cryptocurrencies for RV...
Read more
Business

Carlyle Group [NASDAQ: CG] Announces Acquisition of Unchained Labs

Rimsha Khan - 0
The Carlyle Group disclosed that it has decided to purchase Unchained Labs for $435 million. Unchained Labs has gained recognition as the fast-growing...
Read more
Featured

Press Release: PIDE Reform Agenda for Growth Launched

Rimsha Khan - 0
The PIDE Reform Agenda for Accelerated and Sustained growth was launched today at the Planning Commission of Pakistan. Minister of Planning Development and Special...
Read more
Business

Esports [NASDAQ: EBET] Announces Gogawi Now Accepting More Than 30 Cryptocurrencies

Rimsha Khan - 0
Shares of Esport Technologies, Inc. surged 5.51% at $23.74 during the pre-market trading session of Thursday. The firm revealed that its Wagering Website...
Read more
Business

Palantir [NYSE: PLTR] Recognized as a Crown Commercial Service supplier

Rimsha Khan - 0
Palantir Technologies Inc. has gained recognition as a supplier on the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) Back Office Software (BOS) RM6194 Framework. This award...
Read more
Business

Trevena [NASDAQ: TRVN] Soar on Selection of TRV027in Global COVID-19 Trial

Rimsha Khan - 0
Shares of Trevena, Inc. skyrocketed more than 5 percent during the pre-market trading session of Wednesday. The strong performance of the firm indicated...
Read more

© Dwinnex, LLC. All rights reserved.

READ FROM

NAVIGATION

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.