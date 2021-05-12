59.5 F
New York
Saturday, May 15, 2021
type here...
Business

Oaktree [NASDAQ: OCSL] Announces Pricing of Underwritten Public Offering

By Rimsha Khan
0
9

Must read

Business

Oaktree [NASDAQ: OCSL] Announces Pricing of Underwritten Public Offering

Rimsha Khan - 0
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation disclosed that it has set the price of an underwritten public offering of $350.0 million aggregate principal amount of...
Read more
Technology

Black.one Introduces Cryptocurrency Exchange Venture with $10B in Funding

Rimsha Khan - 0
Black.one has disclosed Tuesday that it has launched Bullish Global. Bullish Global is a subsidiary of Black.one. It is a new blockchain-based cryptocurrency exchange...
Read more
Companies

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Gets FA Approval for Emergency Use in Adolescents

Rimsha Khan - 0
Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE disclosed that its COVID-19 vaccine has got the FDA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine. After the approval,...
Read more
Business

Soliton [NASDAQ: SOLY] to be Acquired by Allergan Aesthetics

Rimsha Khan - 0
Soliton, Inc. disclosed Monday that it has inked an agreement with Allergen Aesthetics. As per the agreement, Allergen Aesthetics will buy Soliton. Allergen...
Read more

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [NASDAQ: OCSL] disclosed that it has set the price of an underwritten public offering of $350.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2.700% notes due 2027. As per the firm, the notes will mature on January 15, 2027. Notes will be transferred in whole or in part at any time at par plus a “make-whole” premium, if relevant.

Oaktree disclosed that the firm is endeavoring to grow its financing bases with the valuing of this attractive, long-term debt. The firm is confident that this deal reinforces its balance sheet. Furthermore, the firm is trying to enhance its financing flexibility after the latest ending of the merger with Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Shares of Oaktree went down 1.42% as it has lost -0.09 during the trading session of Tuesday. In the past 52-weeks of trading, the share of the firm fluctuated between the 52-week low and high range of $3.82 and $6.83, respectively. It has recorded a total decline of 72.38% from its 52-week low and a surge of -3.59%. OCSL market capitalization has reached 1.19 billion at the time of writing.

Additionally, Oaktree Specialty Lending anticipates utilizing the net profit to lessen its due debt under its revolving credit facility. Furthermore, it is also planning to use it for general business purposes. The offering is anticipated to execute on May 18, 2021after the fulfillment of certain ending conditions.

Previous articleBlack.one Introduces Cryptocurrency Exchange Venture with $10B in Funding

More articles

Business

Soliton [NASDAQ: SOLY] to be Acquired by Allergan Aesthetics

Rimsha Khan - 0
Soliton, Inc. disclosed Monday that it has inked an agreement with Allergen Aesthetics. As per the agreement, Allergen Aesthetics will buy Soliton. Allergen...
Read more
Business

WISeKey [NASDAQ: WKEY] Gets Investment to finance its TrustNFT.IO NFT Platform

Rimsha Khan - 0
WISeKey International Holding AG disclosed Friday that it has inked a term-sheet to enter into an unsecured short-term loan and the issuance and...
Read more
Business

Moderna [NASDAQ: MRNA] Inks Supply Agreement with Switzerland

Rimsha Khan - 0
Moderna, Inc. disclosed that it has inked a supply agreement on Thursday with the Swiss Federal Government. As per the agreement, Moderna Inc...
Read more
Business

Why Chiasma [NASDAQ: CHMA] Stock is Skyrocketed?

Rimsha Khan - 0
Shares of Chiasma, Inc. surged 46.48% during the trading session of Wednesday. Chiasma has disclosed the financial results for the Q1 completed March...
Read more
Business

NeoGenomics [NASDAQ: NEO] Announces Acquisition of Inivata Ltd

Rimsha Khan - 0
NeoGenomics, Inc. revealed Wednesday that it has decided to purchase Inivata Ltd. Inivata will grow into a liquid biopsy-centered division together with increasing...
Read more
Business

Precipio [NASDAQ: PRPO] Roll Out Rapid COVID-19 Antibody test on Amazon Platform

Rimsha Khan - 0
Shares of Precipio, Inc. skyrocketed 40.35% during the trading session of Monday. The strong performance of the firm has highlighted the positive sentiments...
Read more
Business

TechX Ink Deal to Buy Fiat-to-Crypto Merchant Services Gateway XPort Digital

Rimsha Khan - 0
TechX Technologies Inc disclosed Monday that it has bought fiat-to-crypto merchant services gateway XPort digital. The firm has bought a 100% stake in XPort...
Read more
Business

Lockheed [NYSE: LMT] Present F-35 Best and Final Offer to Finnish Government

Rimsha Khan - 0
Lockheed Martin Corporation disclosed that it has presented F-35 best and final offer (BAFO) on April 29, 2021, to the Finnish government. It...
Read more
Business

Clene [NASDAQ: CLNN] Gets Two Patent Notice of Allowances

Rimsha Khan - 0
Clene Inc. disclosed that Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has provided Notices of Allowance for two significant patent applications. Clene...
Read more

Latest article

Technology

Elon Musk’s SpaceX to Roll Out Dogecoin-Backed Satellite to the Moon in 2022

Rimsha Khan - 0
Elon Musk’s SpaceX has decided to recognize Dogecoin as payment to roll out its “DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon”. The mission is going to...
Read more
Featured

SBI CEO Yoshitaka Kitao Reveals Ripple to Go Public after its Legal Battle with the SEC is Over

Rimsha Khan - 0
CEO of Japanese financial services company SBI Holdings, Yoshitaka Kitao disclosed that Ripple has opted for an option to go public once its legal...
Read more
Featured

Coinbase Pro Announces it will be Listing Internet Computer’s ICP

Rimsha Khan - 0
Coinbase Pro cryptocurrency exchange has disclosed that it has decided to list ICP once it goes live. ICP is the governance token of the...
Read more
Business

WISeKey [NASDAQ: WKEY] Gets Investment to finance its TrustNFT.IO NFT Platform

Rimsha Khan - 0
WISeKey International Holding AG disclosed Friday that it has inked a term-sheet to enter into an unsecured short-term loan and the issuance and...
Read more
Business

Moderna [NASDAQ: MRNA] Inks Supply Agreement with Switzerland

Rimsha Khan - 0
Moderna, Inc. disclosed that it has inked a supply agreement on Thursday with the Swiss Federal Government. As per the agreement, Moderna Inc...
Read more
Featured

TeraBlock Will Have its Own BSCPad IDO Soon

Rimsha Khan - 0
TeraBlock which is a project making a platform for automated cryptocurrency portfolio management disclosed that it is preparing for an initial DEX offering (IDO)...
Read more
Business

Why Chiasma [NASDAQ: CHMA] Stock is Skyrocketed?

Rimsha Khan - 0
Shares of Chiasma, Inc. surged 46.48% during the trading session of Wednesday. Chiasma has disclosed the financial results for the Q1 completed March...
Read more
Business

NeoGenomics [NASDAQ: NEO] Announces Acquisition of Inivata Ltd

Rimsha Khan - 0
NeoGenomics, Inc. revealed Wednesday that it has decided to purchase Inivata Ltd. Inivata will grow into a liquid biopsy-centered division together with increasing...
Read more

© Dwinnex, LLC. All rights reserved.

READ FROM

NAVIGATION

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.