Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Decides to Burn 90% of His SHIB Holdings

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has disclosed that he has decided to burn 90% of his SHB holdings. He disclosed that he has decided to donate the remaining 10% to a charity. The face value of the burned tokens was $6.7 billion and signified about 41% of the total SHIB supply. He has decided to send remaining to charity with similar values to cryptorelief but with a more long-term orientation.

SHIB is an Ethereum-based token introduced in 2020 that’s heavily stirred by Dogecoin. The creators of SHIB sealed half of the token’s supply to Uniswap. The remaining one has been sent to a wallet possessed by Vitalik Buterin as an unsolicited gift. The token was largely inappropriate in the cryptocurrency market until this year’s Dogecoin increase, which led to augmented demand for various meme tokens, and SHIB was the biggest recipient of this trend.

Recently, the token was recorded by major crypto exchanges like Binance, which has made it available even for users who don’t want to use DEXes. Furthermore, Buterin dumps a sizeable amount of his SHIB holdings to finance charitable aids and contributed 50 trillion SHIB tokens to a COVID-19 relief fund for India.

Furthermore, the 50 trillion tokens were officially appreciated $1 billion at the time of the donation, although selling such large amounts would surely have a big influence on the SHIB market. Vitalik disclosed that he has not considered holding the remaining coins in the 0xab58 wallet forever.

He disclosed that anyone who is making coins in the future never sends him coins or power in any project without his consent.