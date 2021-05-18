Recro Pharma [NASDAQ: REPH] Inks Development Deal with Astex Pharmaceuticals

Recro Pharma, Inc. [NASDAQ: REPH] has inked a development agreement with Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The firm is delighted to add the firm to the list of CDMO customers. Recro Pharma has gained recognition as a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) committed to resolving multifaceted formulation and manufacturing trials for firms developing oral solid dose drug products

Shares of Recro Pharma soared 1.58% as it gained +0.04 during the pre-market trading session of Tuesday. The shares of the firm have fluctuated between the 52-week low and high range of $1.49 and $5.82, respectively. REPH’s share has surged 69.80% from its 52-week low and plunged -56.53% from its 52-week high. Additionally, Recro Pharma has a total market capitalization of $69.83 million at the time of writing.

Recro Pharma stated that the help it has been involved to offer signifies the type of durable, trusted relationship it works every day to build with our customers. Furthermore, the firm is looking forward to an ever-expanding corporation and hoped for the success of Astex.