Payment App Roll Out Feature to Invest in Bitcoin and Ethereum In Multiple Accounts

A new innovation has been made in the cryptocurrency market after an app Banq has introduced a new feature to invest in Bitcoin and Ethereum in multiple accounts. After the launch of the multiple accounts feature, users will be able to create as many sub-accounts as they required for doing business or for personal use and further purchase, own, or sell crypto out of any or all of them.

This innovation will help the users to save their crypto investments for different people, purposes, and different entities. Furthermore, users will be able to open an account for their own investments, one to pass on to their children.

They will also be able to share with a partner or spouse. Moreover, they can also use it to their business to invest a part of their treasury into bitcoin or Ethereum. While easily handling it all from one place with separate balances.

Moreover, payment apps and crypto wallets are “single-bucket”. Single Bucket implies all transactions reside in one account. It creates misperception when tracking crypto balances that are made for different goals or different people. It has also been made unbearable for small business owners to obtain experience to crypto assets in the name of their small businesses.

Now Banq is able to close the gap between crypto and small businesses. Additionally, it has been disclosed that the payment app is not intending to stop investing. Banq is endeavoring to make crypto understood, reachable, and useful to an extensive audience.