69.3 F
New York
Thursday, May 27, 2021
type here...
Business

Facebook’s [NASDAQ: FB] WhatsApp Files Lawsuit Against Indian Government

By Rimsha Khan
0
7

Must read

Business

Facebook’s [NASDAQ: FB] WhatsApp Files Lawsuit Against Indian Government

Rimsha Khan - 0
The messaging platform of Facebook, Inc. WhatsApp has disclosed that it has decided to sue the Indian Government over new Internet rules. The...
Read more
Featured

North American Mining Companies Decides to Start Bitcoin Mining Council after Meeting with Elon Musk

Rimsha Khan - 0
A new breakthrough has been made in the mining sector after several bitcoin mining firms disclosed that they have decided to initiate a new...
Read more
Technology

Payment App Roll Out Feature to Invest in Bitcoin and Ethereum In Multiple Accounts

Rimsha Khan - 0
A new innovation has been made in the cryptocurrency market after an app Banq has introduced a new feature to invest in Bitcoin and...
Read more
Featured

Elon Musk Decides Not to Sell His DOGE

Rimsha Khan - 0
Elon Musk has decided not to dump his Dogecoin Holdings. Elon is the ultimate Holder of Dogecoin and owns a significant amount of DOGE....
Read more

The messaging platform of Facebook, Inc. [NASDAQ: FB] WhatsApp has disclosed that it has decided to sue the Indian Government over new Internet rules. The new Indian Internet rules forced the firm to provide access to encrypted messages. These new rules further tensed the relationship between Silicon Valley giants and the government in a country.

In India there are hundreds of millions of users. WhatsApp has confirmed that it has filed the lawsuit in the Delhi High court. Sources disclosed that the case requests the Delhi High Court to rule that one of the new IT rules is a defilement of privacy rights in the constitution of India since it need social media firms to recognize the “first originator of information” when experts request it.

Furthermore, the WhatsApp lawsuit increases the growing tensions between the government of PM Modi and tech giants. The tech giants including Facebook, Google‘s parent Alphabet, and Twitter in one of their important global growth markets. Tension between the firm and government further grow after the police visited the Twitter office.

Additionally, New Delhi has also forced tech firms to eliminate what it has portrayed as propaganda on the COVID-19 pandemic devastating India. It has also included some condemnation of the government’s reaction to the catastrophe, which is alleging thousands of lives daily.

WhatsApp disclosed that messages are encrypted end-to-end. It would have to break encryption for beneficiaries of messages as well as the initiators to conform with the new law. WhatsApp confirmed that it would continue to connect with the government. Its Indian businesses were ongoing.

Previous articleNorth American Mining Companies Decides to Start Bitcoin Mining Council after Meeting with Elon Musk

More articles

Business

Why Annovis [ANVS] is Skyrocketing on Friday?

Rimsha Khan - 0
Shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. touched the new height of success on the trading session of Friday. The strong performance of the firm...
Read more
Business

SGOCO [NASDAQ: SGOC] Receives Receipt of Deficiency Letter from Nasdaq

Rimsha Khan - 0
SGOCO Group, Ltd. has disclosed that the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market Inc. has sent the letter to the firm....
Read more
Business

Aurora Cannabis [NYSE: ACB] Extend Strategic Partnership with Grow Group PLC

Rimsha Khan - 0
Aurora Cannabis Inc. declared Thursday that it has decided to expand its long-standing strategic relationship with Grow Group PLC by inking a two-year...
Read more
Business

Bitcoin Plunged after China Issues Warning to Cryptocurrencies

Rimsha Khan - 0
The National Internet Finance Association of China, the China Banking Association, and the Payment and Clearing Association of China repeated their opinion on forbidding...
Read more
Business

Recro Pharma [NASDAQ: REPH] Inks Development Deal with Astex Pharmaceuticals

Rimsha Khan - 0
Recro Pharma, Inc. has inked a development agreement with Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The firm is delighted to add the firm to the list...
Read more
Business

Oaktree [NASDAQ: OCSL] Announces Pricing of Underwritten Public Offering

Rimsha Khan - 0
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation disclosed that it has set the price of an underwritten public offering of $350.0 million aggregate principal amount of...
Read more
Business

Soliton [NASDAQ: SOLY] to be Acquired by Allergan Aesthetics

Rimsha Khan - 0
Soliton, Inc. disclosed Monday that it has inked an agreement with Allergen Aesthetics. As per the agreement, Allergen Aesthetics will buy Soliton. Allergen...
Read more
Business

WISeKey [NASDAQ: WKEY] Gets Investment to finance its TrustNFT.IO NFT Platform

Rimsha Khan - 0
WISeKey International Holding AG disclosed Friday that it has inked a term-sheet to enter into an unsecured short-term loan and the issuance and...
Read more
Business

Moderna [NASDAQ: MRNA] Inks Supply Agreement with Switzerland

Rimsha Khan - 0
Moderna, Inc. disclosed that it has inked a supply agreement on Thursday with the Swiss Federal Government. As per the agreement, Moderna Inc...
Read more

Latest article

Business

Why Annovis [ANVS] is Skyrocketing on Friday?

Rimsha Khan - 0
Shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. touched the new height of success on the trading session of Friday. The strong performance of the firm...
Read more
Technology

Cryptocurrency Exchange FTX is Reportedly Preparing for a Big Capital Raise

Rimsha Khan - 0
Cryptocurrency Exchange FTX is preparing to increase the capital at a valuation of $20 billion. The report disclosed that FTX is gearing up to...
Read more
Business

SGOCO [NASDAQ: SGOC] Receives Receipt of Deficiency Letter from Nasdaq

Rimsha Khan - 0
SGOCO Group, Ltd. has disclosed that the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market Inc. has sent the letter to the firm....
Read more
Technology

ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood Believes Bitcoin Can Still Reach $500,000

Rimsha Khan - 0
CEO of ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, disclosed that in her point of view Bitcoin still has the capability to reach $500,000. Her views about...
Read more
Business

Aurora Cannabis [NYSE: ACB] Extend Strategic Partnership with Grow Group PLC

Rimsha Khan - 0
Aurora Cannabis Inc. declared Thursday that it has decided to expand its long-standing strategic relationship with Grow Group PLC by inking a two-year...
Read more
Technology

Here’s Why the Cryptocurrency Market Faces Massive Outage

Rimsha Khan - 0
The cryptocurrency market has seen a huge decline recently. Bitcoin, the most widely traded cryptocurrency, jumped to $31,000, less than half of its all-time...
Read more
Business

Bitcoin Plunged after China Issues Warning to Cryptocurrencies

Rimsha Khan - 0
The National Internet Finance Association of China, the China Banking Association, and the Payment and Clearing Association of China repeated their opinion on forbidding...
Read more
Companies

Glaukos Corporation [NYSE: GKOS] Inks Agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical

Rimsha Khan - 0
Glaukos Corporation declared that it has signed a development and commercialization license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Santen) for the PRESERFLO MicroShunt....
Read more

© Dwinnex, LLC. All rights reserved.

READ FROM

NAVIGATION

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.