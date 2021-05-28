48.4 F
New York
Saturday, May 29, 2021
type here...
Featured

Evan Cheng is Joining PARSIQ as an Advisor and Investor

By Rimsha Khan
0
7

Must read

Business

Exxon’s [NYSE: XOM] Three Large Refineries Turned Out to be Top Polluters in the US

Rimsha Khan - 0
Exxon Mobil Corporation’s three large oil refineries topped the list of man polluters in the US. Three oil refineries including two in Texas...
Read more
Featured

Evan Cheng is Joining PARSIQ as an Advisor and Investor

Rimsha Khan - 0
PARSIQ disclosed that Evan Cheng is entering the platform as an advisor and investor. Cheng is the director of R&D at Novi Research. He...
Read more
Business

Billionaire Investor Carl Icahn Shows Interest in Cryptocurrency

Rimsha Khan - 0
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn disclosed that he is interested in cryptocurrency and he could enter the cryptocurrency market in a "relatively big way". A...
Read more
Technology

DeFi Tokens Strives to Recover from Crypto Market Crash

Rimsha Khan - 0
The cryptocurrency market has experienced a massive crash recently and DeFi has also encountered a massive crash. The total market capitalization of the DeFi...
Read more

PARSIQ disclosed that Evan Cheng is entering the platform as an advisor and investor. Cheng is the director of R&D at Novi Research. He also worked as an advisor to successful projects like Chainlink and Zilliqa. His judgment will further increase the knowledge of the platform in the cryptocurrency and Blockchain space.

PARSIQ has gained recognition as a platform where users can set up triggers that answer to on-chain activity and feed the information to off-chain applications. Cheng will use his technical expertise to assist PARSIQ to boost the important features of its platform. It comprises the ParsiQL language for processing data streams.

Cheng confirmed that he has decided to join PARSIQ as an advisor and investor because of various reasons. He disclosed that currently Blockchain data & analytics are a fast-growing field. It is backed by the growing usage and status of projects in this space. PARSIQ is unique among its peers by allowing programmable triggers on top of streaming data with high accuracy and high availability. PARSIQ has the ability to bring changes.

He disclosed that he is excited the join the platform as an advisor and investor. PARSIQ offers many opportunities to the investors as users can inevitably track blockchains and also build smart triggers that stimulate when pre-decided conditions are fulfilled. Furthermore, PARSIQ also backed several layers 1 blockchain. It includes Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and others. The team is gradually consolidating new platforms such as Polkadot.

Previous articleBillionaire Investor Carl Icahn Shows Interest in Cryptocurrency
Next articleExxon’s [NYSE: XOM] Three Large Refineries Turned Out to be Top Polluters in the US

More articles

Featured

North American Mining Companies Decides to Start Bitcoin Mining Council after Meeting with Elon Musk

Rimsha Khan - 0
A new breakthrough has been made in the mining sector after several bitcoin mining firms disclosed that they have decided to initiate a new...
Read more
Featured

Elon Musk Decides Not to Sell His DOGE

Rimsha Khan - 0
Elon Musk has decided not to dump his Dogecoin Holdings. Elon is the ultimate Holder of Dogecoin and owns a significant amount of DOGE....
Read more
Technology

Cryptocurrency Exchange FTX is Reportedly Preparing for a Big Capital Raise

Rimsha Khan - 0
Cryptocurrency Exchange FTX is preparing to increase the capital at a valuation of $20 billion. The report disclosed that FTX is gearing up to...
Read more
Technology

Here’s Why the Cryptocurrency Market Faces Massive Outage

Rimsha Khan - 0
The cryptocurrency market has seen a huge decline recently. Bitcoin, the most widely traded cryptocurrency, jumped to $31,000, less than half of its all-time...
Read more
Featured

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Decides to Burn 90% of His SHIB Holdings

Rimsha Khan - 0
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has disclosed that he has decided to burn 90% of his SHB holdings. He disclosed that he has decided to...
Read more
Featured

SBI CEO Yoshitaka Kitao Reveals Ripple to Go Public after its Legal Battle with the SEC is Over

Rimsha Khan - 0
CEO of Japanese financial services company SBI Holdings, Yoshitaka Kitao disclosed that Ripple has opted for an option to go public once its legal...
Read more
Featured

Coinbase Pro Announces it will be Listing Internet Computer’s ICP

Rimsha Khan - 0
Coinbase Pro cryptocurrency exchange has disclosed that it has decided to list ICP once it goes live. ICP is the governance token of the...
Read more
Featured

TeraBlock Will Have its Own BSCPad IDO Soon

Rimsha Khan - 0
TeraBlock which is a project making a platform for automated cryptocurrency portfolio management disclosed that it is preparing for an initial DEX offering (IDO)...
Read more
Featured

Binance Coin Makes History as its Market Cap Reach $100 Billion

Rimsha Khan - 0
The market capitalization of Binance set new records as the exchange token of Binance and the native asset of Binance Smart Chain (BSC) touched...
Read more

Latest article

Business

Facebook’s [NASDAQ: FB] WhatsApp Files Lawsuit Against Indian Government

Rimsha Khan - 0
The messaging platform of Facebook, Inc. WhatsApp has disclosed that it has decided to sue the Indian Government over new Internet rules. The...
Read more
Featured

North American Mining Companies Decides to Start Bitcoin Mining Council after Meeting with Elon Musk

Rimsha Khan - 0
A new breakthrough has been made in the mining sector after several bitcoin mining firms disclosed that they have decided to initiate a new...
Read more
Technology

Payment App Roll Out Feature to Invest in Bitcoin and Ethereum In Multiple Accounts

Rimsha Khan - 0
A new innovation has been made in the cryptocurrency market after an app Banq has introduced a new feature to invest in Bitcoin and...
Read more
Featured

Elon Musk Decides Not to Sell His DOGE

Rimsha Khan - 0
Elon Musk has decided not to dump his Dogecoin Holdings. Elon is the ultimate Holder of Dogecoin and owns a significant amount of DOGE....
Read more
Business

Why Annovis [ANVS] is Skyrocketing on Friday?

Rimsha Khan - 0
Shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. touched the new height of success on the trading session of Friday. The strong performance of the firm...
Read more
Technology

Cryptocurrency Exchange FTX is Reportedly Preparing for a Big Capital Raise

Rimsha Khan - 0
Cryptocurrency Exchange FTX is preparing to increase the capital at a valuation of $20 billion. The report disclosed that FTX is gearing up to...
Read more
Business

SGOCO [NASDAQ: SGOC] Receives Receipt of Deficiency Letter from Nasdaq

Rimsha Khan - 0
SGOCO Group, Ltd. has disclosed that the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market Inc. has sent the letter to the firm....
Read more
Technology

ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood Believes Bitcoin Can Still Reach $500,000

Rimsha Khan - 0
CEO of ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, disclosed that in her point of view Bitcoin still has the capability to reach $500,000. Her views about...
Read more

© Dwinnex, LLC. All rights reserved.

READ FROM

NAVIGATION

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.