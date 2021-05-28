Evan Cheng is Joining PARSIQ as an Advisor and Investor

PARSIQ disclosed that Evan Cheng is entering the platform as an advisor and investor. Cheng is the director of R&D at Novi Research. He also worked as an advisor to successful projects like Chainlink and Zilliqa. His judgment will further increase the knowledge of the platform in the cryptocurrency and Blockchain space.

PARSIQ has gained recognition as a platform where users can set up triggers that answer to on-chain activity and feed the information to off-chain applications. Cheng will use his technical expertise to assist PARSIQ to boost the important features of its platform. It comprises the ParsiQL language for processing data streams.

Cheng confirmed that he has decided to join PARSIQ as an advisor and investor because of various reasons. He disclosed that currently Blockchain data & analytics are a fast-growing field. It is backed by the growing usage and status of projects in this space. PARSIQ is unique among its peers by allowing programmable triggers on top of streaming data with high accuracy and high availability. PARSIQ has the ability to bring changes.

He disclosed that he is excited the join the platform as an advisor and investor. PARSIQ offers many opportunities to the investors as users can inevitably track blockchains and also build smart triggers that stimulate when pre-decided conditions are fulfilled. Furthermore, PARSIQ also backed several layers 1 blockchain. It includes Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and others. The team is gradually consolidating new platforms such as Polkadot.