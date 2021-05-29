48.4 F
Exxon's [NYSE: XOM] Three Large Refineries Turned Out to be Top Polluters in the US

By Rimsha Khan
Exxon Mobil Corporation’s [NYSE: XOM] three large oil refineries topped the list of man polluters in the US. Three oil refineries including two in Texas and one in Louisiana proven to be more lung-damaging dirt than similarly-sized facilities ran by competitors. As per the analysis of the latest tests filed to regulators by the nation’s 10 largest refineries disclosed that the three largest refineries of XOM are the top three emitters of a nation of small particulate matter.

Furthermore, it has been revealed that the three Exxon refineries total averaged emissions of 80 pounds per hour. The analysis highlighted that this emission is eight times the average rate of the seven other refineries on the top ten list, some of which are larger than Exxon’s plants. The top polluter, Baton Rouge refinery, of Exxon emit 138 pounds per hour.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE: XOM] plunged 0.32% as it lost -0.19 during the trading session of Friday. In the past 52-weeks, the firm has recorded a fluctuation of $31.11 from its 52-week low range. It has recorded changes of $64.02 from its 52-week high range. Turing our focus on firm’s liquidity, it has current ratio of 0.80. The firm market capitalization has reached $246.78 billion at the time of writing.

A Louisiana-based scientist disclosed that Exxon Mobil is spending less to reduce the emission. She disclosed that Exxon holds all types of resources in the world to cut its pollution rates vividly. Exxon revealed that it striving to obey the environmental laws. It has also invested billions of dollars to cut emissions over the last two decades.

