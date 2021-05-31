57.2 F
New York
Monday, May 31, 2021
Business

Winklevoss-Themed NFTs Are Now Available on Ethernity Chain

By Rimsha Khan
Winklevoss-Themed NFTs Are Now Available on Ethernity Chain

NFT platform Ethernity Chain has disclosed the genuine Ethereum-based NFTs from top cryptocurrency investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss. The two brothers gained recognition as the “Winklevoss twins”, were among the initial investors to make huge Bitcoin investments. They held $11 million worth of Bitcoin at a price of about $120 per BTC in April 2013.

Furthermore, a year later in 2014, they co-founded the US-based cryptocurrency exchange Gemini. Gemini has reinforced its position as one of the most appreciated exchanges in the industry. It has been disclosed that Winklevoss-themed NFTs that are now accessible on Ethernity Chain are part of an NFT series called Crypto Legends.

The NFTs are designed correspondingly to trading cards. They are available in 3 different varieties. The first variety is Common (200 editions), second is Epic (100 editions) and the third is Legendary (50 editions). The cards include an eye-catching 3D design by Visual Lab.

Likewise, other NFTs dropped on the Ethernity Chain platform, a part of the profit from the Winklevoss NFTs will be donated to charity. In this case, 90% of the profits will be given to Row New York. Row New York is a non-profit that operate rowing and academic programs to positively influence the lives of both young people and adults. The choice is best, as the Winklevoss twins were leading rowers. The participate in the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.

Uniqueness of Ethernity Chain

Ethernity Chain makes itself unique through the concept of Authenticated NFTs, where the NFTs it drops are genuine by the team to guarantee that they are actually dropped by the creators that are marketed. This reduces many of the issues that are common in the NFT market such as sellers trying to get the profit from the work of others by dropping a copy of NFTs.

Additionally, Cameron Winklevoss talked about the launch of the NFT collection. He disclosed that they are privileged to be ‘turned’ into NFTs with this collection on Ethernity Chain. They consider that NFTs are here to stay and being immortalized on the blockchain. It is probably the best way to show its support to this revolutionary drive.

