Hilton [NYSE: HLT] and Groups360 Announces Global Launch of GroupSync Engage

By Rimsha Khan
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HLT] and Groups360 collaborated to introduce GroupSync Engage across the majority of the Hilton portfolio. GroupSync will be included in the central reservation system of Hilton. The firm will commence the launch all around the globe this month.

GroupSync will offer event planners the opportunity to see real-time availability and schedule guest room blocks for small gatherings at 5,000 hotels within the global selection of Hilton. Hotel firms that implement GroupSync Engage provide a groundbreaking instant reservation solution for meeting and event detailers to reserve guest rooms and event space at their properties.

Furthermore, GroupSync streamlines the experience for nearly two-thirds of the RFPs searching for basic information for event organizing purposes. GroupSync Engage also offers detailers the opportunity to reserve guest rooms, event space, or both safely online.

In addition to this, planners can schedule Hilton room blocks directly in GroupSync. They can also assess availability before sending an RFP for guest rooms and event space. The usage of recently introduced GroupSync Engage technology is increasing. Groups360 predicts that nearly 200,000 properties in GroupSync will be furnished to provide online group reserving by the end of 2021. While all 200,000 properties can obtain electronic RFPs through GroupSync.

