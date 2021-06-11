64.2 F
New York
Saturday, June 12, 2021
type here...
Companies

Iconix Brand [NASDAQ: ICON] to be Acquired by Iconix Acquisition Corp

By Rimsha Khan
0
6

Must read

Companies

Iconix Brand [NASDAQ: ICON] to be Acquired by Iconix Acquisition Corp

Rimsha Khan - 0
Iconix Brand Group, Inc. disclosed that it has inked an agreement and plan of merger with Iconix Acquisition Corp. Iconix Brand Group is...
Read more
Business

Binance Cryptocurrency Exchange to Launch a New NFT Platform

Rimsha Khan - 0
The Binance cryptocurrency exchange will be introducing a new on-chain NFT platform called "Featured by Binance". Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is joining the race of...
Read more
Featured

El Salvador Passes Bill to Accept Bitcoin as Legal Tender

Rimsha Khan - 0
EI Salvador has become the first country in Central America to pass the bill to accept Bitcoin as legal tender. It has been disclosed...
Read more
Business

Gaming Platform Xaya Teams Up with Popular Ethereum Scaling Solution Polygon

Rimsha Khan - 0
Blockchain Gaming platform Xaya has joined hands with popular Ethereum scaling solution Polygon. Xaya has partnered with Polygon to improve the scalability of its...
Read more

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. [NASDAQ: ICON] disclosed that it has inked an agreement and plan of merger with Iconix Acquisition Corp. Iconix Brand Group is to be purchased by Iconix Acquisition Corp. in an all-cash deal that values Iconix at nearly $585 million including net debt.

The latest declaration signifies the end of a year-long analysis by its Board about strategic options for the firm. Additionally, the Board decided that the deal with Lancer offers the best value for its stockholders after a comprehensive analysis of all options. The firm is projecting that Iconix will continue developing its brands and backing its partners as a private firm.

Additionally, the buyer will start a tender offer to buy all of the outstanding shares of Iconix’s common stock. The price of the stock will be set at $3.15 per share. It is dependent on the conditions of the deal. The offer price per share of common stock signifies a premium of 28.6% over Iconix’s closing share price on June 10, 2021. June 10 was the last trading day before the declaration. It is a percentage of nearly 46.5% over the 30-day average volume weighted share price for the period completed June 10, 2021.

The Board of directors of Iconix has agreed to accept the deal. The directors defined this deal as the best option for the firm. The shares not tendered in the offer will be purchased in a second-step merger. Additionally, they will be purchased at the same cash price as paid in the offer. Hence, after the execution of the deal, Iconix will become a private firm. Iconix currently anticipates the deal to execute before the end of the third quarter of 2021.

Previous articleBinance Cryptocurrency Exchange to Launch a New NFT Platform

More articles

Companies

GOL Linhas [NYSE: GOL] Announces Acquisition of MAP Transportes Aéreos

Rimsha Khan - 0
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. disclosed that it has inked an agreement to buy MAP Transportes Aéreos Ltda. The firm's buying decision highlights...
Read more
Companies

Sphere 3D [NASDAQ: ANY] Signs Merger Agreement with Gryphon Digital Mining

Rimsha Khan - 0
Sphere 3D Corp. disclosed Thursday that it has inked a deal and Plan of Merger with Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. After the execution...
Read more
Companies

Hilton [NYSE: HLT] and Groups360 Announces Global Launch of GroupSync Engage

Rimsha Khan - 0
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. and Groups360 collaborated to introduce GroupSync Engage across the majority of the Hilton portfolio. GroupSync will be included in...
Read more
Companies

Glaukos Corporation [NYSE: GKOS] Inks Agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical

Rimsha Khan - 0
Glaukos Corporation declared that it has signed a development and commercialization license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Santen) for the PRESERFLO MicroShunt....
Read more
Companies

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Gets FA Approval for Emergency Use in Adolescents

Rimsha Khan - 0
Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE disclosed that its COVID-19 vaccine has got the FDA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine. After the approval,...
Read more
Business

Soliton [NASDAQ: SOLY] to be Acquired by Allergan Aesthetics

Rimsha Khan - 0
Soliton, Inc. disclosed Monday that it has inked an agreement with Allergen Aesthetics. As per the agreement, Allergen Aesthetics will buy Soliton. Allergen...
Read more
Companies

R1 RCM [NASDAQ: RCM] Announces Acquisition of VisitPay

Rimsha Khan - 0
R1 RCM Inc. disclosed Tuesday that it has decided to purchase VisitPay. The firm has inked an agreement to buy VisitPay for nearly...
Read more
Companies

Pfizer-BioNTech Plans to Expand Conditional Marketing Authorization of COMIRNATY

Rimsha Khan - 0
Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE disclosed that it has decided to submit a change to the Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) in the...
Read more
Companies

Pfizer [NYSE: PFE] Announces Acquisition of Amplyx Pharmaceuticals

Rimsha Khan - 0
Pfizer Inc. has declared the acquisition of Amplyx Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday. Amplyx has gained recognition as a private firm that has pledged to...
Read more

Latest article

Business

Why CynergisTek [CTEK] is Skyrocketing Today?

Rimsha Khan - 0
CynergisTek, Inc. skyrocketed 24.73% during the trading session of Wednesday. The positive performance of the firm indicated the positive sentiments of the investors...
Read more
Companies

GOL Linhas [NYSE: GOL] Announces Acquisition of MAP Transportes Aéreos

Rimsha Khan - 0
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. disclosed that it has inked an agreement to buy MAP Transportes Aéreos Ltda. The firm's buying decision highlights...
Read more
Business

Chinese Twitter ‘Weibo’ Start Crack Down on Multiple Crypto Influencer Accounts

Rimsha Khan - 0
Chinese social media platform Weibo has started a crackdown against the multiple crypto influencer accounts. It has been disclosed that at least dozens of...
Read more
Business

Google Announces Updates in its Cryptocurrency Ad Policy

Rimsha Khan - 0
Google disclosed the new changes in its cryptocurrency ad policy. The tech giant has revealed that it has decided to adopt a new ad...
Read more
Companies

Sphere 3D [NASDAQ: ANY] Signs Merger Agreement with Gryphon Digital Mining

Rimsha Khan - 0
Sphere 3D Corp. disclosed Thursday that it has inked a deal and Plan of Merger with Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. After the execution...
Read more
Companies

Hilton [NYSE: HLT] and Groups360 Announces Global Launch of GroupSync Engage

Rimsha Khan - 0
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. and Groups360 collaborated to introduce GroupSync Engage across the majority of the Hilton portfolio. GroupSync will be included in...
Read more
Business

Dogecoin Shot Up 30% After Listing on Coinbase Pro

Rimsha Khan - 0
The price of Dogecoin skyrocketed 30.53% on the session of Wednesday. DOGE surged after cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase disclosed it will start accepting inbound...
Read more
Business

Binance Launchpool is Featuring Automata

Rimsha Khan - 0
The Binance cryptocurrency Exchange disclosed that Automata will become the latest project which is to be rolled out on its Binance Launchpool platform. It...
Read more

© Dwinnex, LLC. All rights reserved.

READ FROM

NAVIGATION

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.