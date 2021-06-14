Accenture [NYSE: ACN] and Salesforce to Aid ISDI to Reduce its Environmental Impact

Accenture plc [NYSE: ACN] and Salesforce have partnered with ISDI to provide aid to the Salesforce-authorized global coaching organization. The firms will evaluate their carbon trace and cut its impact on the environment with Salesforce Sustainability Cloud. The awareness of greenhouse gas emissions presented by the platform has assisted ISDI to carry out a full sustainability policy. It also increases awareness among the Salesforce community and the pioneers visiting its centers.

Furthermore, ACN contributed to the incorporation of Salesforce Sustainability Cloud into the business strategy, operating mode, and technology foundation of ISDI’s Paris training center. ISDI is the first firm in France to utilize the technology to quickly examine, evaluate and convey reliable environmental data. It will enable it to adapt its actions to cut its greenhouse gas emissions.

ISDI is wagering on the implementation of a hybrid way of functioning as a result of the pandemic. It has been dedicated to rebuilding the social bond between its workers and people who visit its centers. The partnership with ISDI fosters Salesforce and ACN’s recently extended partnership which integrates Sustainability Services, Salesforce Sustainability Cloud, and Salesforce Customer 360 of ACN. Furthermore, it will assist firms to embed sustainable development into the essence of their business.

ISDI disclosed that ACN & Salesforce have aided the firm to develop its green strategy in its new training center in Paris. It highlights the commitment to more sustainable commercial practices.