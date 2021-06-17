77.1 F
New York
Thursday, June 17, 2021
type here...
Business

Kadant [NYSE: KAI] Announces Acquisition of Joh. Clouth

By Rimsha Khan
0
8

Must read

Business

Kadant [NYSE: KAI] Announces Acquisition of Joh. Clouth

Rimsha Khan - 0
Kadant Inc. disclosed Thursday that it has decided to purchase Joh. Clouth GmbH & Co. KG and its affiliates (Clouth). The firm has...
Read more
Business

VEON [NASDAQ: VEON] Announces Acquisition of AdTech in Russia

Rimsha Khan - 0
VEON Ltd disclosed that it has purchased a majority stake in OTM which is a technology platform for the automation and planning of...
Read more
Business

MicroStrategy Decides to Sell $1B Stock With Plans To Buy More Bitcoin With Profit

Rimsha Khan - 0
Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated skyrocketed 5.36% on Wednesday after the firm disclosed that it has decided to dump $1 billion worth of its...
Read more
Business

Thailand SEC Forbids Crypto Exchanges from Listing Meme Tokens, NFTs, and More

Rimsha Khan - 0
Thailand SEC has made a new decision that forbids crypto exchanges to list meme tokens, NFTs, and many more. The decision to ban certain...
Read more

Kadant Inc. [NYSE: KAI] disclosed Thursday that it has decided to purchase Joh. Clouth GmbH & Co. KG and its affiliates (Clouth). The firm has revealed that it will spend nearly 78 million Euros in cash, dependent on certain customary adjustments. This purchase of Clouth will combine two international market leaders to build an even stronger collection of doctor blades used in creping, scraping, cleaning, and coating applications.

Since its inception in 1874 in Germany, it has 205 employees based in Germany and Poland. The firm had reported a revenue of nearly 41 million Euros in 2020. Clouth will become part of Kadant’s Flow Control reporting segment upon the execution of the deal. The deal is anticipated to take place in the third quarter of 2021.

Furthermore, the CEO of Clouth stated that it took 150 years for the firm in garnering attention for quality doctors’ blades firm. Now it is preparing for its new chapter in the history of the firm. Additionally, the persistent focus of Kadant on serving clients with high-performance products and service is in line with its business approach and places Clouth well for further growth.

Moreover, the first-class management team of Clouth has maintained a strong reputation in its important markets and formed a remarkable presence in Europe, Asia, and North America. A total of 92% of its revenue is from parts and consumables.

Previous articleVEON [NASDAQ: VEON] Announces Acquisition of AdTech in Russia

More articles

Business

VEON [NASDAQ: VEON] Announces Acquisition of AdTech in Russia

Rimsha Khan - 0
VEON Ltd disclosed that it has purchased a majority stake in OTM which is a technology platform for the automation and planning of...
Read more
Business

MicroStrategy Decides to Sell $1B Stock With Plans To Buy More Bitcoin With Profit

Rimsha Khan - 0
Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated skyrocketed 5.36% on Wednesday after the firm disclosed that it has decided to dump $1 billion worth of its...
Read more
Business

Thailand SEC Forbids Crypto Exchanges from Listing Meme Tokens, NFTs, and More

Rimsha Khan - 0
Thailand SEC has made a new decision that forbids crypto exchanges to list meme tokens, NFTs, and many more. The decision to ban certain...
Read more
Business

China’s Cryptocurrency Mining Crackdown Appears to be Widening

Rimsha Khan - 0
The cryptocurrency mining crackdown of China is continuously increasing. It has been seen that government departments in the province of Yunnan are gearing up...
Read more
Business

Binance Cryptocurrency Exchange to Launch a New NFT Platform

Rimsha Khan - 0
The Binance cryptocurrency exchange will be introducing a new on-chain NFT platform called "Featured by Binance". Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is joining the race of...
Read more
Business

Gaming Platform Xaya Teams Up with Popular Ethereum Scaling Solution Polygon

Rimsha Khan - 0
Blockchain Gaming platform Xaya has joined hands with popular Ethereum scaling solution Polygon. Xaya has partnered with Polygon to improve the scalability of its...
Read more
Business

Why CynergisTek [CTEK] is Skyrocketing Today?

Rimsha Khan - 0
CynergisTek, Inc. skyrocketed 24.73% during the trading session of Wednesday. The positive performance of the firm indicated the positive sentiments of the investors...
Read more
Business

Chinese Twitter ‘Weibo’ Start Crack Down on Multiple Crypto Influencer Accounts

Rimsha Khan - 0
Chinese social media platform Weibo has started a crackdown against the multiple crypto influencer accounts. It has been disclosed that at least dozens of...
Read more
Business

Google Announces Updates in its Cryptocurrency Ad Policy

Rimsha Khan - 0
Google disclosed the new changes in its cryptocurrency ad policy. The tech giant has revealed that it has decided to adopt a new ad...
Read more

Latest article

Business

China’s Cryptocurrency Mining Crackdown Appears to be Widening

Rimsha Khan - 0
The cryptocurrency mining crackdown of China is continuously increasing. It has been seen that government departments in the province of Yunnan are gearing up...
Read more
Companies

Accenture [NYSE: ACN] and Salesforce to Aid ISDI to Reduce its Environmental Impact

Rimsha Khan - 0
Accenture plc and Salesforce have partnered with ISDI to provide aid to the Salesforce-authorized global coaching organization. The firms will evaluate their carbon...
Read more
Companies

Iconix Brand [NASDAQ: ICON] to be Acquired by Iconix Acquisition Corp

Rimsha Khan - 0
Iconix Brand Group, Inc. disclosed that it has inked an agreement and plan of merger with Iconix Acquisition Corp. Iconix Brand Group is...
Read more
Business

Binance Cryptocurrency Exchange to Launch a New NFT Platform

Rimsha Khan - 0
The Binance cryptocurrency exchange will be introducing a new on-chain NFT platform called "Featured by Binance". Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is joining the race of...
Read more
Featured

El Salvador Passes Bill to Accept Bitcoin as Legal Tender

Rimsha Khan - 0
EI Salvador has become the first country in Central America to pass the bill to accept Bitcoin as legal tender. It has been disclosed...
Read more
Business

Gaming Platform Xaya Teams Up with Popular Ethereum Scaling Solution Polygon

Rimsha Khan - 0
Blockchain Gaming platform Xaya has joined hands with popular Ethereum scaling solution Polygon. Xaya has partnered with Polygon to improve the scalability of its...
Read more
Business

Why CynergisTek [CTEK] is Skyrocketing Today?

Rimsha Khan - 0
CynergisTek, Inc. skyrocketed 24.73% during the trading session of Wednesday. The positive performance of the firm indicated the positive sentiments of the investors...
Read more
Companies

GOL Linhas [NYSE: GOL] Announces Acquisition of MAP Transportes Aéreos

Rimsha Khan - 0
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. disclosed that it has inked an agreement to buy MAP Transportes Aéreos Ltda. The firm's buying decision highlights...
Read more

© Dwinnex, LLC. All rights reserved.

READ FROM

NAVIGATION

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.